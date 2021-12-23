‘They helped us. Now it’s our turn to help them': NoVA RAFT has resettled nearly 60 Afghan families in Northern Va. and is preparing for more

In mid-August, just days after Taliban fighters entered the capital of Afghanistan, Khaibar Khan Mohmand, 23, was violently attacked from behind and left bloodied on the street. Four months later, he has recovered and is settling into his new home in Dale City with the help of a group of dedicated local volunteers.
On a recent December evening, after volunteers worked in the dark to deliver a bed, couch and television to the townhome Mohmand now shares with family friends, he recounted his last, terrifying days in his home country and how he managed to make his way to the U.S.
Mohmand, who was training to be a doctor in Kabul, said he was attacked while walking home. Out of nowhere, his assailants beat him with the buttstock of an AK-47 and repeatedly cut him with the bayonet attached at the other end. In and out of consciousness, Mohmand lay on the sidewalk bleeding, pretending to be dead. Sometime later, a van picked him up and took him to the hospital. When he opened his eyes, he found himself in the intensive care unit at the hospital where he worked.
Mohmand said there is a reason he was attacked. His late father had been in the Afghan National Army for 40 years, reached the rank of general and worked with American soldiers to fight the Taliban who his father said had “misused their power.”
“I was the son of a soldier. I was the son of a general. Everyone knows that because my father was a commander of an army,” he said.
Alarmed that he had become a Taliban target, Mohmand left the hospital as soon as he was able and walked straight to the airport with his head, back and hand still bandaged from the attack.
Mohmand said he arrived at the airport gate with just one extra change of clothes and his school transcripts. While he had no money nor food, he had something of value: He is fluent in seven languages: Dari, Pashto, Farsi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali and English.
After navigating through hordes of people, Mohmand said he found British troops and offered to help them communicate with Afghans who were quickly amassing at the airport. Mohmand said he assisted British forces in the effort to evacuate eligible Afghan civilians for two days until he found his way to the U.S. Marines and began translating for them.
“I became the Marines’ interpreter over there. I volunteered,” he said.
Mohmand said there was no food at the airport, and he had only the water the Marines shared to drink. As flights out of the city waned, Mohmand continued translating for the Marines as the evacuation effort grew more desperate by the day.
After five days at the airport, the Marines agreed Mohmand was in danger and wouldn’t survive in Taliban-controlled Kabul.
“They told me, ‘You want to go?’ I told them, ‘I am not safe in Afghanistan. Is it possible to transfer me to the United States?’ They helped me a lot in the airport. [Later] they told me, ‘You get to go. You can go.’ And I got on a flight out of Afghanistan on August 25th.”
Both grateful and relieved, Mohmand said he sat on the floor of a military plane as it left Afghanistan behind. “I don't have good memories from Afghanistan,” he said.
Mohmand’s plane first landed in Qatar. He then went to Germany where he spent four days at a U.S. military base receiving care for his wounds. Just one flight later, Mohmand finally stepped foot onto U.S. soil at Dulles airport, ready to begin his new life.
“I'll do my best. I'll try hard in the United States,” he said. “I would be a good citizen in the United States. I’m very happy to be in the United States.”
NoVA RAFT
Mohmand is one of about 73,000 Afghan allies who have arrived in the U.S. since American forces pulled out of their country in mid-August. Dan Altman and Natalie Perdue, longtime friends who live in Springfield, said they knew immediately that many of the refugees would be coming to Northern Virginia and would need help with the basics: finding places to live, getting furniture, clothes and supplies, registering kids for school and finding medical care.
In late August, Altman and Perdue held a meeting for friends and neighbors willing to assist the soon-to-arrive Afghans. That night, 59 people showed up. They agreed to help set up homes for 10 families by gathering donations and recruiting volunteers to move furniture and supplies.
That night, NoVA RAFT – Northern Virginia Resettling Afghan Families Together – an all-volunteer effort to welcome Afghans to the U.S. with kindness and dignity, was born. Since then, NoVA RAFT has become a lifeline for dozens of Afghans who have arrived in Virginia with almost nothing, except for the single soft-sided bags of personal items they were allowed to bring on the planes.
Perdue said the effort requires a mass of good-hearted volunteers to turn completely empty apartments into warm and welcoming homes for traumatized families.
NoVa RAFT organizers began their work by spreading the word about the need for donations of furniture and household goods. Volunteer drivers pick up donations and bring them to a holding area, where more volunteers sort and inventory them. Team leads meet with Afghan families to determine their needs and “shop” for them from the donated stock.
Next, set-up volunteers unload and set up refugees’ new homes with care. Volunteers also provide follow-up support with tasks such as getting drivers’ licenses and ID cards, filling out job applications, registering children for school and finding doctors.
Donations are a constant need. Always-in-demand items include mattresses, furniture, coats, traditional pressure cookers (not Instant Pots), electric tea kettles and UBER gift cards.
Tammy Ross, a Montclair resident, is the point person for NoVA RAFT in Prince William County. She is trying to recruit more local volunteers as more and more Afghan families move into areas of both eastern and western Prince William.
As of mid-December, NoVA RAFT had outfitted nearly 60 homes, far exceeding their initial goal. And they have no plans of stopping as the need grows. Another 150 families are expected to arrive in the region by the end of December as they transition from military housing, including at Quantico, Ross said.
Jennifer Himes, a federal employee who resides in Alexandria, recently found out about NoVA RAFT in a local “Buy Nothing” Facebook group and has already assisted with six home setups including Mohmand’s. Himes said she drove to Woodbridge multiple times to help move furniture, set up kitchens, put together cribs and donate goods.
“They helped us, and now it’s our turn to help them,” Himes said, adding: “It really just kind of breaks your heart a little bit because you come in and these people have literally nothing.”
Landing in Dale City
Mohmand said he spent 45 days in quarantine at Fort Pickett in Blackstone, Virginia, where he received vaccinations, had his biometric data recorded, applied for a work permit and submitted his request for a Special Immigrant Visa.
As soon as he could, Mohmand announced on his Facebook page that he had arrived in the U.S. and needed a place to stay.
Family friends of Mohmand’s late father responded right away. Also originally from the Nangarhar Province, they received their visas four years ago and are already established in a comfortable townhome in Dale City. The family of six offered their basement to Mohmand.
Being fluent in English and having an offer of housing and support from a family friend is the exception and not the rule. Most Afghan refugees have neither advantage and must rely on assistance from resettlement agencies and groups like NoVA RAFT. Some families sleep on the floor of empty apartments for days or even weeks as they wait for bed frames and mattresses, Perdue said.
NoVA RAFT volunteers supplied Mohmand a small sofa, a chest of drawers, a bed frame, a mattress, sheets, towels, cleaning supplies and a television. Eleven volunteers -- all families with school-aged kids -- showed up after dark and in the cold to move the furniture. All drove from Arlington or Alexandria to help.
Guided by cell phone lights, they unloaded the moving van and carried everything into Mohmand’s new home. Then everyone gathered inside to hear his story. The family offered the volunteers fresh fruit, and Mohmand thanked them for their help.
Like others NoVA RAFT has helped, Mohmand said he was overwhelmed by the volunteers’ generosity.
“American people are very hospitable people, very hospitable. I like to be in America,” he said.
American dreams and plans
Mohmand said he taught himself to speak English with an American accent by watching American television shows and movies when he was young. His favorite movie was the “The Terminator,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which he said he watched repeatedly and dreamed of coming to the U.S.
Mohmand said that his father passed away during heart surgery 11 years ago. After that tragedy, Mohmand’s mother would say to him, “’Khaibar, be a doctor.’ She had a dream that I would be a big doctor,” he said. She passed away a few years later in a car accident.
Before he left, Mohmand was training to be a surgeon. Here, he is glad to have received his work permit and immediately applied for a job at McDonald’s.
“I have to start working as soon as possible. It doesn’t matter, but I have to start [earning an] income,” he said.
He also wants to get his driver’s license and eventually a car. He recently passed the written portion of the driver’s license exam. While the test may be taken in several languages, Mohmand insisted on passing it in English. “I told them I am going to pass in English. It’s not a problem. … I study hard,” he said.
“My dream is to be a good doctor, to be the best surgeon in America. That was my biggest dream. And also, my dream is to serve America, American troops, and also to be a good citizen in America.”
Mohmand said he also has a fiancé whom he hopes to bring to the U.S. one day. But first, his plan is to “get a simple job for myself to work in America and file for my green card,” he said.
“I'll work a full day [and then] at the off time, I’m going to study for my medical school and try to find a scholarship to medical school,” he added. “This is my target.”
