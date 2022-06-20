Photo_News_Slave marker_unveiling.jpg

Joann Bagnerise and Norma Fields, sitting on the bench, left and right, watch as Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood, center right, pulls the black cover from the new historical marker at the Dumfries Slave and Free African American Cemetery. Also pictured are Supervisor Andrea Bailey, center left; members of the Dumfries Town Council, left side; and members of the Prince William County Historical Commission, right side.

 Doug Stroud

Their names have been lost to history. But the 30 or more enslaved and free Black men and women who were laid to rest centuries ago on a hill that now lies behind Dumfries Elementary School are cared about, honored and remembered – even today.

That’s the message advocates for the Dumfries Slave and Free African American Cemetery say they hope will be understood now that the cemetery has been formally designated by a Prince William County historical marker. 

About 200 people gathered outside Dumfries Elementary School on Saturday, June 18, for a special ceremony to unveil the new marker, led by Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac. Those in attendance talked about the community effort to clean up and restore the cemetery, which began only about a decade ago, and the importance of marking it for future generations.

Photo_News_Slave marker_Bailey crowd.jpg

Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, speaks during the ceremony.

The cemetery is located on a hill behind Dumfries Elementary School and beside the Dumfries Cemetery, located at Cameron Street and Batestown Road. The Dumfries Cemetery contains recent burials as well as some dating back to at least the 19th century. The Dumfries Cemetery is also believed to contain unmarked graves from the Civil War.

Norma Fields, a Montclair resident and president of the nonprofit “Friends of the Dumfries Slave Cemetery,” spoke during the ceremony. She said she didn’t know about the slave cemetery until about 10 years ago, when she was told about it from Gary West, a former Dumfries planning commissioner and the spouse of former Dumfries mayor Nancy West. At about that time, the Prince William County school division had hired an archeological firm to investigate the cemetery and delineate its boundaries. The work identified five grave depressions and 30 fieldstones that were likely used to mark the gravesites.

Photo_news_slave marker_norma at podium.jpg

Norma Fields, a Montclair resident who led a community effort to clean up the Dumfries slave cemetery, speaks during the June 18 ceremony to unveil a historical marker at the site.

“No one knew where the slave cemeteries were because no one cared,” Fields said. Finding out about the slave cemetery in Dumfries was exciting, she said, because “we had an opportunity to care.”

Fields said that when she and her friend Joann Bagnerise first visited the cemetery, it was in bad shape. It was overgrown with weeds, and the gravesites were hard to find. 

“We looked at the [Dumfries Cemetery] next door, and it looked really nice, really pleasant, so Joann and I looked at each other and said, ‘We’re going to fix this. We’re going to let everybody know that we care.’”

Since then, the nonprofit Friends of the Dumfries Slave Cemetery, which Fields founded in 2018, has recruited local Black fraternities and sororities as well as other community groups and volunteers to clean up the cemetery and maintain it.

“As soon as word got out, others came,” Fields said. “Everybody came out, and you know what’s good about it? They wanted to be here. … We wanted the people in this this community to know that these people were cared about and they were loved.” 

Photo_News_Slave marker_Opp_Allen.jpg

Jeffrey Allen, president of the Pi Lambda Lambda chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity, speaks during ceremony. Omega Psi Phi was one of many local organizations that helped clean up and maintain the Dumfries slave cemetery.

During her speech, Fields also recounted some of the horrors of American chattel slavery, including that slaves were considered “a sub-human species.” They were typically given just one set of clothing a year, and children who were enslaved were often fed from common troughs without utensils, expected to lap up their food like animals, Fields said. For people who were enslaved, she added, death was their only way out.

“What this cemetery represents is freedom for the slaves,” she said. “Up until the Civil War, their only freedom was death.”

Photo_News_Slave marker_Norma and Lillie.jpg

Norma Fields, left, with Prince William County School Board member Lillie Jessie (Occoquan), right.

The effort to erect a historic marker at the site began a few years ago, said Kimball Brace, chairman of the Prince William County Historical Commission. Erecting a new marker takes both money and time. The markers cost about $4,000, and members of the commission labor over the wording on the markers to ensure they are both historically accurate and capture a place’s significance in the context of history.

Photo_News_Slave marker_historical commission.jpg

Members of the Prince William County Historical Commission from left: Chairman Kimball Brace, Yolanda Green and M.A. Cargo (Potomac); Robert Moser (Woodbridge); Rob Orrison, Prince William County staff member; and Rozia Henson Jr. (Woodbridge).

For the Dumfries Slave and Free African American Cemetery, the historical commission tweaked the wording four or five times before settling on 150 words. The marker not only acknowledges the cemetery as a burial ground for enslaved people before the Civil War, but also for Black residents of Dumfries who were rejected from the Dumfries Cemetery because of common prejudices at the time.

Photo_News_slave marker_curtis porter.jpg

Curtis Porter, chairman of the Prince William County Human Rights Commission, speaks during the ceremony. Porter is the nephew of John Wilmer Porter, the first African American to serve in an elected position in Virginia since Reconstruction, and his wife, Mary G. Porter, who helped integrate Prince William County schools.

Some things have changed over the years. In 1962, Dumfries native John Wilmer Porter became the first Black person elected to a town council seat in Virginia since Reconstruction, Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood explained during the ceremony.

Photo_News_slave marker_Derrick.jpg

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood

Woods invited the entire Dumfries Town Council to the podium while he spoke and noted that Dumfries elected its first all-Black council in 2020.

“We’ve come a long way,” Woods said.

Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.