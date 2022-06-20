Their names have been lost to history. But the 30 or more enslaved and free Black men and women who were laid to rest centuries ago on a hill that now lies behind Dumfries Elementary School are cared about, honored and remembered – even today.
That’s the message advocates for the Dumfries Slave and Free African American Cemetery say they hope will be understood now that the cemetery has been formally designated by a Prince William County historical marker.
About 200 people gathered outside Dumfries Elementary School on Saturday, June 18, for a special ceremony to unveil the new marker, led by Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac. Those in attendance talked about the community effort to clean up and restore the cemetery, which began only about a decade ago, and the importance of marking it for future generations.
The cemetery is located on a hill behind Dumfries Elementary School and beside the Dumfries Cemetery, located at Cameron Street and Batestown Road. The Dumfries Cemetery contains recent burials as well as some dating back to at least the 19th century. The Dumfries Cemetery is also believed to contain unmarked graves from the Civil War.
Norma Fields, a Montclair resident and president of the nonprofit “Friends of the Dumfries Slave Cemetery,” spoke during the ceremony. She said she didn’t know about the slave cemetery until about 10 years ago, when she was told about it from Gary West, a former Dumfries planning commissioner and the spouse of former Dumfries mayor Nancy West. At about that time, the Prince William County school division had hired an archeological firm to investigate the cemetery and delineate its boundaries. The work identified five grave depressions and 30 fieldstones that were likely used to mark the gravesites.
“No one knew where the slave cemeteries were because no one cared,” Fields said. Finding out about the slave cemetery in Dumfries was exciting, she said, because “we had an opportunity to care.”
Fields said that when she and her friend Joann Bagnerise first visited the cemetery, it was in bad shape. It was overgrown with weeds, and the gravesites were hard to find.
“We looked at the [Dumfries Cemetery] next door, and it looked really nice, really pleasant, so Joann and I looked at each other and said, ‘We’re going to fix this. We’re going to let everybody know that we care.’”
Since then, the nonprofit Friends of the Dumfries Slave Cemetery, which Fields founded in 2018, has recruited local Black fraternities and sororities as well as other community groups and volunteers to clean up the cemetery and maintain it.
“As soon as word got out, others came,” Fields said. “Everybody came out, and you know what’s good about it? They wanted to be here. … We wanted the people in this this community to know that these people were cared about and they were loved.”
During her speech, Fields also recounted some of the horrors of American chattel slavery, including that slaves were considered “a sub-human species.” They were typically given just one set of clothing a year, and children who were enslaved were often fed from common troughs without utensils, expected to lap up their food like animals, Fields said. For people who were enslaved, she added, death was their only way out.
“What this cemetery represents is freedom for the slaves,” she said. “Up until the Civil War, their only freedom was death.”
The effort to erect a historic marker at the site began a few years ago, said Kimball Brace, chairman of the Prince William County Historical Commission. Erecting a new marker takes both money and time. The markers cost about $4,000, and members of the commission labor over the wording on the markers to ensure they are both historically accurate and capture a place’s significance in the context of history.
For the Dumfries Slave and Free African American Cemetery, the historical commission tweaked the wording four or five times before settling on 150 words. The marker not only acknowledges the cemetery as a burial ground for enslaved people before the Civil War, but also for Black residents of Dumfries who were rejected from the Dumfries Cemetery because of common prejudices at the time.
Some things have changed over the years. In 1962, Dumfries native John Wilmer Porter became the first Black person elected to a town council seat in Virginia since Reconstruction, Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood explained during the ceremony.
Woods invited the entire Dumfries Town Council to the podium while he spoke and noted that Dumfries elected its first all-Black council in 2020.
“We’ve come a long way,” Woods said.
