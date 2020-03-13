The Hylton Performing Arts Center is canceling all performances through Friday, April 10, and some until Friday, May 1, amid ongoing efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus in the community, the venue announced Friday morning.
The move follows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Thursday declaration of a State of Emergency in Virginia and George Mason University’s announcement late Wednesday that the university would join several others across the state in switching to all-online instruction.
The Hylton Center is also canceling its 10th Anniversary Gala, which had been scheduled for Friday, April 17, the announcement said.
The decision will affect a busy slate of performances and events the venue had planned for March, starting with the Manassas Ballet Theatre’s “Les Sylphides & More,” and Prince William Theatre’s “Sister Act,” both of which had performances this weekend.
Manassas Ballet Theatre’s Amy Wolfe announced the news on Facebook Thursday night a few hours before Hylton officially released the news.
Wolfe noted that MBT dancers invited local schoolchildren to a rehearsal performance this week and said she would try to reschedule the show.
“You can ask the 2nd graders of Manassas City and Prince William County Schools and they will tell you that ‘Les Sylphides & More’ is an absolutely wonderful production with excellent dancing,” Wolfe said. “I will do everything possible to reschedule this production for a future time, so that everyone else can see it for themselves.”
Those with tickets for canceled performances are being asked to consider donating their ticket costs to help support Hylton and performing groups through the period of coronavirus closures.
If that’s not possible, the venue will reimburse ticket costs or allow patrons to apply them to other performances, the statement said.
Hylton officials further said they are thinking creatively about how to lift the community’s spirits as people hunker down to avoid spreading the virus.
“We believe, more strongly than ever, that the arts create community, even, or especially, in this time when large gatherings are restricted,” the statement said. “To that end, we are thinking creatively about how we might continue to share the arts and artistic experiences with you over the coming weeks.”
Among the events canceled in connection with the announcement are the Mason Dance Company Fête (March 28); GAMEmason (March 20); and the Center for the Arts 30th Anniversary Open House (April 26).
To read the announcement, click HERE.
