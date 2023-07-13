The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has fined Churchill Downs Group, owner of the forthcoming "The Rose" gaming resort in Dumfries, nearly $15,000 for environmental violations related to its construction on the former Potomac Landfill site.
Until 2022, the site of the new resort, now being built along Interstate 95 in Dumfries, was known as the Potomac Landfill. Colonial Downs, the original owner of The Rose, closed the landfill as part of the deal to build the future gaming resort there.
Though no longer operational, the landfill still has to meet state environmental standards. Inspections in fall 2022 found exposed waste and “leachate seep,” which is water coming up through the waste and leaking out of the landfill.
The consent order for the fine was filed on Friday, May 26 and fined Colonial Downs Group LLC $14,798 for violating the Solid Waste Management Act.
On Sept. 28, 2022, DEQ Inspectors found contaminated water seeping from the landfill and flowing into a nearby stormwater channel. The inspectors also found exposed waste at various locations on the property due to onsite construction.
Inspectors returned on Oct. 3 and found the exposed waste had not yet been covered up. Regulations state that a one-foot cover of compacted topsoil must be maintained and, if disturbed, be restored by the end of the work week. DEQ issued a notice of violation on Oct. 7.
The issues found by DEQ were resolved by Oct. 12 and did not reappear in subsequent inspections.
The former landfill is only two miles from Quantico Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River.
In a statement to the Prince William Times, Churchill Downs, owner of Colonial Downs, laid the blame on the previous owner of the landfill: “Upon assuming ownership of Colonial Downs, we were made aware of an existing violation issued to the property by (Virginia) DEQ,” the statement said. “Since that time, we have worked closely with the DEQ to meet all compliance standards in this matter and continue to proactively partner in anticipation of the ultimate formal resolution of the issue later this year.”
Potomac Landfill collected construction debris from 1984 to early 2022. Colonial Downs was required to cap the landfill before it could embark on construction of The Rose Gaming Resort. Colonial Downs pledged to build a 79-acre park atop the former landfill, which would be maintained by the company for 10 years before being turned over to the Town of Dumfries. DEQ requires that the closed landfill be monitored for 10 years, according to The Rose website.
“The Post Closure Plan covers maintenance of the landfill to include monitoring of ground water as well as other impact areas. DEQ requires continuous monitoring for 10 years, and if there are issues, we are required to take mitigation actions,” the website said.
According to the EPA, chemicals from landfills can seep into groundwater through precipitation and surface runoff. This is why modern landfills are required to have clay or synthetic liners and systems for collecting leachate – the water flowing out of the landfill. Closed landfills still pose a threat to local groundwater if they are not capped with an impermeable material.
Mark Miller, a DEQ enforcement manager, says there could be “a variety of chemical contaminants” in the water that seeped out of the landfill.
“The biggest thing is that you want to make sure that it does not leave the face of the landfill. If it were to get off site, that's when it could get to be an issue,” said Katherine Mann, a DEQ regional enforcement specialist.
Kentucky-based Churchill Downs, owner of the famed Kentucky Derby racetrack, purchased Colonial Downs Group on Nov. 1, 2022, shortly after the incidents cited by DEQ. Colonial Downs was previously owned by Peninsula Pacific Entertainment.
The Rose, which is expected to open sometime later next year, will cost $372 million to build, according to its website. The resort will feature a six-story luxury hotel, eight bars and restaurants, a 1,500-person theater, a 15,000-square-foot conference center and more than 50,000 feet of gambling space.
