The name Occoquan, meaning “at the end of the water,” comes from the Indians who lived along it for many generations. The river was at the center of their lives, providing food, transportation, drinking water, recreation and more for hundreds of years.
The Occoquan Reservoir has been through lots of changes in its history, including being part of the first system in the country to turn sewage into drinking water. Many Prince William residents take part in the “closed system,” meaning the water they drink from the reservoir comes in part from water treated after being flushed down their toilets.
The reservoir has had three dams built on it over the years. The first was constructed by Lt. Col. Fred Butterfield Ryons to generate power. Ryons served in World War I as a military engineer, and also saw a tour of duty in Panama on the Panama Canal project. This likely provided him with valuable experience for his Occoquan Hydro Electric Company, which built the dam and owned the reservoir and the land bordering the reservoir.
The old hydropower dam, now mostly underwater, is about a half-mile upstream from Fairfax County’s Fountainhead Park boat launch. Construction of the dam and power-generating equipment began in 1928 and was completed in 1935. The dam’s construction provided badly needed employment and income for a significant number of area residents.
The property acquisition agreement Ryons struck with the landowners along the reservoir allowed the residents to remain on the land for life. Ryons built a home for his family and cottages for his daughters near the dam. He operated the power company until his death in 1946 at the age of 69.
In 1947, Alexandria Water Company, another private entity, acquired the Occoquan Hydro Electric Company’s property. They then created the Occoquan Reservoir to provide drinking water for the City of Alexandria. They had been using Lake Barcroft in Falls Church since 1915 to supply the City of Alexandria, but the supply was no longer adequate for the fast-growing post-WWII population. Lake Barcroft was sold for the eventual development of 1,000 homes in 1950.
Alexandria Water built two dams near the Town of Occoquan to create the reservoir; one was built in 1950, the other in 1957. The 50-foot dam constructed in 1950 impounded 55 million gallons, and the 1957 dam was 70 feet high and impounded about 10 billion gallons. That’s a lot more water for 20 feet!
By the 1950s, the Fairfax County Government needed more water for its bourgeoning population. After forming the Fairfax County Water Authority, they acquired the Annandale Water Company in 1959. In 1967, the water authority decided it needed the extra capacity of the Occoquan Reservoir, so it notified Alexandria Water that they intended to acquire the reservoir. The problem was, Alexandria Water didn’t want to sell their successful operation. Fairfax County resorted to eminent domain and acquired the land and facilities for the almost $50 million price set by a court during a legal proceeding.
The land along the reservoir was eventually sold to the Occoquan Land Development Company, but the two counties differed on developing land around the reservoir. Fairfax County mostly preserved its side as parkland and large residential lots, while Prince William developed its side with a mix of housing types.
Once Fairfax Water owned the reservoir, they had a big problem to deal with: pollution. There were 11 sewage treatment plants in the watershed area of the reservoir, and high levels of nitrogen and phosphorous in their outflows resulted in cyanobacteria at high levels. Cyanobacteria are microscopic organisms that use up the oxygen in the water. This was a huge problem because it caused oxygen levels in the reservoir to drop so low that life was almost unsustainable. It was becoming a dead lake.
The problem was so severe that the state had to step in. The General Assembly adopted the Occoquan Policy in 1971, which set very strict effluent limits from sewage treatment plants, restricted the number of treatment plants to three and established a monitoring program for pollutants. This was before passage of either the federal Clean Water Act or the State Water Control Laws, so the law was quite innovative for its time.
The regulations resulted in the creation of the Upper Occoquan Sewage Authority (UOSA) and the establishment of one high-quality treatment plant to replace all older facilities.
The Occoquan Policy resulted in huge improvements to the Occoquan, but problems remain. The reservoir continues to be “eutrophic,” or overly enriched with nitrogen and phosphorous. Land-clearing for development and other erosion continues to result in sedimentation issues that reduce the reservoir’s capacity and transport various pollutants into the reservoir.
More recently, sodium, or salt, infiltration has become a growing problem, particularly since salt is particularly expensive to treat. For that reason, most sodium passes directly into the reservoir. Sodium comes from many sources, including winter road treatments, fabric softeners, detergents, human waste, industrial cooling systems (such as data centers), manufacturing, etc.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has declared the levels of Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCB) in fish tissue in the reservoir to be unacceptably high, so fish consumption isn’t recommended. PCBs are a group of synthetic organic chemicals that can cause a number of different harmful effects. PCBs were used widely as coolants and lubricants in transformers, capacitors and other electrical equipment.
Consumer products that may contain PCBs include old fluorescent lighting fixtures, older electrical devices or appliances containing PCB capacitors and old hydraulic oil.
The Occoquan Reservoir has served Prince William County well, first by providing electric power and later drinking water to the community. It has always provided wildlife habitat, environmental benefits, recreational opportunities and, just as importantly, a place of natural beauty for all to enjoy.
It’s also been environmentally challenged almost from the beginning and that challenge continues.
Conditions are improved, but we still have work to do to address the various ongoing issues, including those listed above and others. We need to channel Col. Ryons’ spirit or that of the designers of the Occoquan Policy to develop new solutions to deal with the issues of today. To quote an old proverb: “Where there’s a will, there’s a way!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.