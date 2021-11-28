‘The first 100 years are the hardest’: Elsie Garrison honored on her 100th birthday

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors passed a resolution this week honoring Elsie Garrison, wife of the late Dumfries mayor Kloman Jackson “Jack” Garrison, for her 100th birthday.
With many of her family and friends in attendance, Garrison was recognized as “a great centenarian of the Dumfries and Prince William County” for her lifetime of contributions to the community.
County staff members familiar with her and her families’ contributions to the community reached out to Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey for support in celebrating the Garrison’s milestone birthday. Bailey and her staff said they were happy to oblige.
Garrison has lived in Prince William County for almost 80 years. She moved from to Prince William County from Minnesota in 1942 to join her sister and brother-in-law at Quantico.
She and her husband were married in 1945 and moved to the Town of Dumfries where they raised their three children. She has lived in the same home since 1965 where she welcomes visits from her four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Garrison was a member of the Dumfries/Triangle Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, from which she is now retired.
An active member of the Dumfries United Methodist Church, Garrison is the chair of the kitchen committee and serves on the clothing closet ministry. She also enjoys engaging in monthly senior citizens activities but has remained mostly at home recently due to COVID-19.
In the resolution recognizing her 100th birthday, Bailey said in part: “Mrs. Elsie Garrison, may God continue to keep you and bless you, as we make known your markings of 100 years on this great earth. Wishing you a wonderful day and healthy and joyful year. Best wishes for every future happiness.”
When asked how it feels to turn 100 and if she has any advice for living a long life, she responded: “The first 100 years are the hardest. Just keep moving and you’ll be okay!”
Friend and fellow member of Dumfries United Methodist Church, Kathy Channell, was happy to mark Mrs. Garrison’s long life and contributions to the community at the county celebration.
Channell, former head of the county’s Head Start program and current chair of the Smart Beginnings’ executive committee, noted that everyone at their church looks up to Garrison.
“We have funny saying at church: ‘When we grow up, we want to be like Mrs. Elsie,’” she said.
