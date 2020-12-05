The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is standing by its decision to hire Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham as Prince William County’s next police chief despite pushback from some county residents.
Dozens of county residents, including many young adults, spoke out against Newsham’s hiring during the Tuesday, Dec. 1 board meeting and expressed concerns about Newsham’s controversial four-year tenure as MPD chief, and what they said was a lack of citizen input in the hiring process.
Some residents and organizations, including the regional immigrants’ right organization CASA in Action, called on the board to rescind the job offer and begin the hiring process again with more public engagement.
At-large Chair Ann Wheeler (D) said Thursday, however, that the board will not consider taking action to find a new chief.
“The board is standing by its decision,” Wheeler said.
In a closed session meeting held Tuesday, Nov. 24, the board interviewed four finalists from an initial pool of more than 50 candidates, according to a county news release. The board ultimately voted 7-1 to hire Newsham, with only Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, voting in opposition.
The county issued a public notice about the closed-door interviews ahead of the Nov. 24 meeting, but it was not made clear that the board would make a hiring decision that day. Wheeler declined to say when the board was told the four finalists’ names but said all supervisors were provided information about them ahead of the interviews.
The board announced Newsham’s hiring at about 9 p.m. Nov. 24. The news came as a shock to residents of both Prince William County and Washington D.C.
Residents cite Newsham's handling of protests
Many of the young county residents who spoke at the Dec. 1 meeting said they were outraged to learn of Newsham’s hiring, including several who said they had participated in the protests in Washington D.C. earlier this year and witnessed and experienced police brutality.
Rowan Moore, a Coles District resident, said she and several of her friends were hit with tear gas and pepper spray while peacefully protesting in Washington D.C. this summer. Ivania Castillo, an activist with CASA in Action, said that she was “beat up” by police in Washington D.C. in November during a protest.
Esmerelda Flores, a county resident and an organizer with Prince William County Mutual Aid, accused the board of hiring a police chief who had teargassed “protesters in D.C. who were practicing their First Amendment rights.”
Others decried the lack of public input in the hiring process. John Steinbach, a Coles District resident, said his “jaw dropped” when he learned of Newsham’s hiring.
“We told you what we wanted in the chief of police,” Steinbach said. “But what happened was a relatively closed process where there were four people that were chosen with apparently a very short amount of time to research who was chosen and no opportunity for community input in the decision.”
Hiring process detailed
Wheeler said she disagreed that the hiring process did not involve citizen input, however. She pointed out that the county spent five months working with a consulting firm that conducted a citizen survey and police department survey prior to advertising the position.
County officials detailed the hiring process in a Nov. 25 press release. County Executive Chris Martino narrowed the candidate pool to the top six, who were invited to participate in Zoom interviews conducted by Martino and “a very diverse panel assembled for this purpose,” the release said.
The panel included senior county staff members Elijah Johnson, deputy county executive for human services; county attorney Michelle Robl; Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth; Sheriff Glenn Hill; and three residents “active in the community and very familiar with law enforcement,” the release said. The residents’ names have not yet been released.
The panel evaluated information provided by the candidates, including “essay responses,” and evaluated each candidate’s answers to questions asked during the Zoom interview, the press release said.
The panel then recommended the four candidates who were interviewed by the board.
Wheeler said the county received additional input from the police department’s Citizen Advisory Board, which includes representatives from about 20 local organizations.
“To say that there was no public input, I just don't agree with that,” Wheeler said.
In response to criticism of Newsham’s time working with the Metropolitan Police Department, Wheeler said Newsham was “heavily involved in reforming the Metropolitan Police Department” in the late 1990s. She added that while serving as police chief, Newsham had made sure that the police department “reflected the demographics of the community that it served.”
The lack of diversity of the personnel of the Prince William County Police Department has been raised as an issue in the past by some county residents and the Prince William County branch of the NAACP.
But Wheeler said she is taking “to heart” the comments of those who have spoken out against the police chief in recent weeks and aims to reassure residents that the new chief and the county’s police department is committed to building “community trust and transparency.”
“We are a county that has wonderful policies and procedures in place in our police department,” Wheeler said. “And [Newsham] will only enhance the outreach to the community from what we have now.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
