Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Sunny early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 96F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.