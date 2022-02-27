The backstory: How fights over the courthouse were settled in court

Prince William County is planning a major $22.5 million expansion and renovation of the regional judicial center in Manassas to meet current and long-term needs. A master plan of the courthouse campus is expected in the spring and will include details such as new annex buildings and the repurposing of the “old Bennett School,” which has been shuttered for years.
These projects spark remembrances of a time when Manassas and Prince William County were not seeing eye-to-eye on the judicial center and whether it should remain in Manassas after Manassas became an independent city in 1975.
The move from the “Town of Manassas” to the “City of Manassas” deprived the county of significant tax revenue generated by what was then IBM, which had located in Manassas in 1970. The move to city status infuriated county leaders -- to the point that a relocation of the courthouse from Manassas to a site at Independent Hill was proposed. A countywide voter referendum on moving the courthouse was held in March 1978, fewer than three years after Manassas achieved city-status.
The March vote failed 8,613 to 6,545 -- a margin of 57% to 43%. At the time of the referendum, two members of the three-member county board of elections were none other than Rick Pfitzner and Annie Snyder. Rick was subsequently elected the Coles District supervisor in 1979 and served two terms before retiring in 1987. Annie continued her citizen activist role as protector of the Manassas National Battlefield Park until her death in 2002 at the age of 80.
After the 1978 courthouse referendum was defeated, the aging and significantly overcrowded county jail and the undersized, crumbling courthouse campus remained a growing problem. Lawsuits, the threats of lawsuits and warnings from local judges encouraged county leaders to build a new jail, also known as an “adult detention center,” and a new county courthouse just down the street from the existing inadequate facilities in Manassas.
A new jail opened in April 1982, and a new courthouse adjacent to the ADC, a year later. Subsequent expansions of both the courthouse and the ADC have been necessary to keep pace with the local population – including that of the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park – areas that have grown from approximately 156,000 in 1980 to an estimated 542,000 today.
The ADC expansions have been controversial with the jail’s Manassas neighbors, however, who sometimes rose in strident opposition.
The first expansion was a “temporary” jail built just west of the original ADC. Reluctantly, Manassas gave its approval, vowing it would be the first and last expansion within the city limits. Though “temporary,” this ADC annex had to be brick-clad and remains part of the courthouse campus today, some three decades later.
The next expansion need came soon, around 1990, and opposition from the city was immediate. Things took a surprising turn, however, when former County Attorney Terry Emerson brought forth the Manassas/PWC inter-jurisdictional agreement written and signed in 1975. It laid out the parameters for Manassas becoming an independent city. The agreement included the infamous “paragraph D,” which required the City of Manassas to surrender its jurisdiction over the approximately 40 acres comprising the county complex, which is mostly owned and occupied by Prince William County.
This area was referred to as “the hole in the donut” -- 38.5 acres carved out of the middle of a city of 10 square miles in a fashion similar to what Fairfax City had agreed to with Fairfax County in 1967. This hole in the donut meant that Prince William County retained jurisdiction over the courthouse campus, just as Fairfax County owns the Fairfax courthouse campus within the City of Fairfax.
In 1990, 15 years after the interjurisdictional agreement was executed, Manassas had not yet formally ceded jurisdiction. In fact, Manassas went to court and spent in excess of $300,000 in outside legal fees to fight paragraph D, which the city itself had written in 1975. It was a legal battle the city had no chance of winning.
In June 1995, the Virginia Supreme Court finally ruled in Prince William County’s favor. Manassas was ordered to cede the county complex acreage to the county as it had initially agreed to do some 20 years earlier. And although the multi-jurisdictional courthouse and the ADC remain within “the hole in the donut,” the county had already moved its government complex to a site near the intersection of Hoadly and Davis Ford roads in Woodbridge in 1984. That location decision is story worthy for another time.
Roger Snyder is a longtime Prince William County resident who served as Prince William County’s planning director from 1980-87 and community development director for the City of Manassas from 1992 to 2002. He also spent the last 20 years photographing the county from the sky, providing aerial images for both developers and local government officials. He can be reached at rwsmanassas@comcast.net.
