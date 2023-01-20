The teens charged with murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a missing Woodbridge man were related to each another and used the victim’s own car to transport his body to a wooded area in Adelphi, Maryland, where police found the remains Thursday, according to court documents.
Jose Abelino Guerrero, 20, of Woodbridge, had been missing from his Lynn Street home since about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Police declared the young man missing and “endangered” two days later, on Friday, Dec. 23, after his empty car was found in the vicinity of Bel Air and Jeffries roads in Woodbridge.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, Prince William County police announced that Guerrero’s body had been found in Prince George’s County and that two teens – a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old – had been charged in connection with his death.
The abandoned vehicle was a turning point in the case. Police found evidence of a struggle and blood inside the car. Prince William County detectives later identified two “persons of interest” in connection to Guerrero’s disappearance, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a home in the 14100 block of Matthews Drive in Woodbridge where Olvin Daniel Argueta Ramirez, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile, who is related to Ramirez, were found and arrested, according to court charging documents.
The two suspects met Guerrero in a parking lot off Lost Canyon Court, a residential area near Delaware Avenue in eastern Woodbridge, with the intent to rob him during a drug transaction, the document said.
Guerrero resisted, and Ramirez allegedly “stabbed him and struck him multiple times to unconsciousness,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed at the Prince William County courthouse.
Ramirez and the 17-year-old then allegedly used Guerrero’s vehicle to take him to another location in Woodbridge to “confirm that he was deceased,” the charging document said.
They then used Guerrero’s vehicle to drive his body to a wooded area in Adelphi, Maryland, where they allegedly disposed his body, the document said.
In an interview with police, Ramirez “provided specific details” of the events leading up to Guerrero’s death. Guerrero’s remains were recovered after Ramirez “directed law enforcement to” the area where the body was found, according to the charging documents.
Ramirez also directed police to additional evidence, “to include the murder weapon,” the document said.
Ramirez was arraigned on second-degree murder and other charges Friday, Jan. 20 and is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center.
The 17-year-old was also charged with murder and robbery in connection with Guerrero’s death and was being held at the Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center as of Thursday, Jan. 19, Perok said in a news release.
Guerrero's remains have since been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Maryland for an autopsy, Perok said.
Efforts to reach Ramirez’s attorney for comment were not immediately successful Friday afternoon.
Guerrero had a 10-month-old baby daughter. His family and friends conducted their own searches for Guerrero in the days after he disappeared. Relatives also held candlelight vigils on Dec. 31 and Jan. 11 to pray for his safe return.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
