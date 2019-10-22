That was fast. It took about two years to build the new Coles District fire station on Va. 234 across from Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School. The teardown of the old station took just a few weeks.
Giant piles of rubble are all that are left of the old firehouse, which was built in 1979. The county began construction on the new, 21,500-square-foot fire station next to it back in 2017. The firefighters finally moved into the $10.9 million facility in September.
Demolishing the old station cost about $175,000, according to Jason Grant, communications director for Prince William County.
The county needed to tear down the old station building to complete the road system within the site and to provide parking for staff and visitors adjacent to the new fire station, Grant said.
Reconfiguring the road and parking to accommodate the old building would have required redesigning the site plan and additional costs to move the parking further away from the new station, Grant added in an email.
What’s more, the old station building did not meet any of the current building codes and would have required extensive renovation to be reused for another purpose, Grant wrote.
Renovations necessary would have included making the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, replacing a non-functioning sewer line, rewiring the facility and making the building energy efficient, Grant said.
“Even if used simply for storage, the costs were excessive due to the condition of the structure and codes that would be applicable,” he added.
The new fire station includes office space, sleeping quarters and living space for the firefighters and an area to store hazardous materials equipment, according to the county’s capital improvement plan.
