Leaders of the Prince William Education Association said they hoped members of the county school board might mark this week – “Teacher Appreciation Week” – with a vote indicating their support for collective bargaining for the school division’s teachers and staff.
But that development seems increasingly unlikely given an ongoing stalemate over the process for verifying more than 5,000 signature cards the local teachers union says it collected from more than 50% of the school division’s certified staff in support of collective bargaining.
In an April 27 statement, the Prince William County School Board said it must collect and retain at least the job titles of staff members who signed the cards. The school board also set a new deadline of Wednesday, May 4 for teachers to turn over the cards. The board’s statement said it needs the cards by then to stay on track with the 120-day timeline that began March 18 when PWEA President Maggie Hansford formally announced the union had collected the requisite signatures to force a school board vote.
According to Virginia’s new collective bargaining law for public employees, a bargaining unit can force a county board of supervisors or school board to vote on collective bargaining if a majority of its members signal their support. The vote must take place within 120 days of the employees’ show of support, according to the law.
The school board’s statement called its revised deadline and loosened request for employee verification a “reasonable and good-faith compromise” that “allows the board to retain the non-identifiable job title information of those who signed cards in support of collective bargaining.”
Retaliation feared
The PWEA, however, won’t comply with the school board’s ultimatum by May 4 or any day, Hansford said Friday, because even sharing employees’ job titles would reveal too much of their identities and risk retaliation by school division administrators.
Hansford said teachers were told their identities would be protected by the PWEA if they signed the cards and said keeping that promise is “extremely important.”
“We said we would protect them throughout the process because that’s what the law says,” Hansford said. “The law says employees have the right to a fair process.”
Hansford said the teachers offered the school board options for verifying the cards that they deem acceptable, which include verification by a neutral third party or allowing PWEA members to be present when the signatures cards are checked under a process that would prevent the school division from retaining the records. If records are not kept, school division administrators would have no way of knowing who signed the cards, explained both Hansford and PWEA Vice President Brandie Provenzano.
“There is no reason for them to take that information with them,” Provenzano said. “Why would they want to retain that data? … What would be the purpose of keeping that?”
Teachers, both Hansford and Provenzano said, are worried staff members who signed the cards will be treated differently if administrators know they support collective bargaining. Prior to the 2020 law allowing public unions to bargain collectively, the process had been illegal in Virginia since 1977.
Both spoke of a “culture” of retaliation against teachers who speak out – whether at school board meetings or in other ways. Teachers have been called into intimidating meetings with principals, school division attorneys and even associate superintendents after speaking publicly at a school board meeting, for example, they said.
Teacher and PWEA member Katherine Johnson noted that fear of retaliation by a superior was a top concern cited by staff who sought help from the school division’s “ombudsman” in each of the past two years. The ombudsman position was created in 2019 to offer a neutral party to whom teachers, parents and community members could address issues with the school division.
“This is not a made-up concern. It’s documented,” Johnson said.
The school board voted against allowing the staff signature cards to be verified by a neutral party on Wednesday, April 6. Only School Board members Lillie Jessie (Occoquan), Diane Raulston (Neabsco) and Justin Wilk (Potomac) voted in favor of allowing an outside party to check the cards. School board members who opposed it cited concerns about giving an outside entity access to “school division data” while downplaying staff concerns about retaliation.
The signature cards are being held at the Richmond offices of the Virginia Education Association – the PWEA’s parent organization – for safe-keeping, Hansford said. In a statement, VEA Organizing Director Todd Park criticized the Prince William County School Board’s demands as “outrageous and unprecedented.”
The VEA, Park noted, contends the state’s collective bargaining law does not specify the need to validate that a majority of staff members’ support collective bargaining before a process for collective bargaining can be hammered out.
“Five other local [teacher unions in Virginia] have represented to their school boards that they have authorization cards from employees in one or more units. None of these school divisions has required any certification process as a prerequisite for proceeding to negotiating a resolution,” Park said.
“In at least one other jurisdiction, the parties are presently engaged in negotiations for the resolution despite the fact the local association has not represented they have a majority of authorization cards from any unit,” he added.
Lateef: Collective bargaining ‘not my highest priority’
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef acknowledged in a recent interview that three school board members could ask the board to consider a resolution to begin negotiating a collective bargaining process with a unit elected by teachers and staff – a process that would avoid having to verify or even collect staff signatures. But Lateef said he is personally not interested in presenting such a resolution and doesn’t know if his fellow school board members are either.
“This is going to require resources, time and energy to do this, and I’m not interested in doing it unless the teachers are moving forward and saying they want to do this,” Lateef said.
Lateef further said he has not advocated for collective bargaining because it “is not [his] highest priority.”
“My highest priority remains getting the kids back in school safely and replacing learning loss, working with the superintendent on the strategic plan and fully funding the school division,” Lateef said, adding that the post-pandemic duties have left him “frankly exhausted.”
“I don’t have the energy to think through collective bargaining,” he added. “Let somebody else do the work.”
Told of those statements, Provenzano said she is “disappointed” to hear that Lateef, a Democrat, does not consider collective bargaining for teachers a priority. School board positions are non-partisan, but board members usually run with the support and endorsement of their political parties. Of the eight current school board members, seven ran with the endorsement of the local Democratic committee.
“We canvassed for them,” Provenzano said. “We were told if [we] had a majority of Democrats on the school board, they would be supportive of raises and they would support collective bargaining.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.