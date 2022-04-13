Prince William County property and vehicle owners will face higher tax bills in 2023, but the increases likely won’t be as high as initially expected as a result of the latest changes to the proposed budget county supervisors considered Tuesday.
Acting County Executive Elijah Johnson offered a revised budget proposal at the start of the board of supervisors' second public hearing on the proposed $1.48 billion budget held Tuesday, April 12. The changes included a further reduction to the real estate tax rate – dropping it to $1.03 from the current $1.115 per $100 in assessed value – as well as a change in the way the county assesses used vehicles.
As a result of what Johnson called an “unprecedented” rise in the value of used cars and trucks, the county is proposing assessing vehicles at just 80% of their value instead of the full 100%. The reduction would come on top of the state’s existing “car tax relief” protocol, which exempts 45% of the tax on vehicles valued up to $20,000. (For vehicles valued at more than $20,000, the exemption is applied to the first $20,000 in value).
Even with the change, vehicle tax bills will likely rise in 2023 but not as much, according to Prince William County Finance Director Michelle Attreed.
“Assessing at 80% of [a vehicle’s] value will not completely negate a personal property tax increase in all cases but will mitigate the impact,” Attreed told the Prince William Times in an email.
Values for vehicle model years 2007 and later appreciated anywhere from 10% to 40% over the past year, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association book of values, Attreed noted.
Lowering the real estate tax rate further would result in an average residential tax bills of $4,839 – an average increase of $172 over the current year’s bills. Johnson’s original budget proposal would have resulted in an average residential tax bill increase of $233.
Johnson said the changes were being proposed to offer residents a reprieve amid high inflation. Prices rose about 8.5% since last year, the highest year-over-year jump since 1981.
“We wanted to go further, but we just didn’t have the capacity to do it at this time without making significant cuts to programs and services,” Johnson said.
Higher staff raises
Johnson’s latest budget also proposes boosting county staff raises by 6%, up from the initially proposed 4%. Johnson said the higher raises would cost about $7.6 million and would be paid for with various savings, including about $4.1 million by eliminating a planned 1% “pay plan adjustment” as well as about $1.2 million saved due to a delay of at least one year in transitioning the local health district to a county-run health department.
The higher raises follow a rally the county’s firefighters led in March calling for higher salaries. On Tuesday, April 12, Mitch Nason, president of the Prince William County Professional Firefighters, thanked the supervisors for the proposed boost but said county staff also need a cost-of-living adjustment.
“It’s well deserved for county staff … but it comes well short of catching up with inflation,” Nason said.
Speakers mixed on budget
During the public hearing, the supervisors heard from more than 45 speakers. Several criticized the proposed new 4% meals tax, saying it would hurt county restaurants already struggling amid higher food and beverage prices. Others said the county should not be raising taxes at all when residents are also squeezed by inflation.
Those criticizing the budget included Denny Daugherty, chairman of the Prince William County GOP Committee, who said higher tax bills run counter to the board’s pledge to address the county’s lack of affordable housing.
“Help people afford to stay in their houses,” Daugherty told the board. “That’s the best thing you can do for affordable housing.”
But the board also heard from dozens of residents who asked that the county boost or shift spending to various new initiatives.
Several high school students and track coaches implored the board to consider dedicating 30% of the proposed meals tax revenue – or about $7 million a year -- to build a multi-sport indoor track facility that could provide competition and tournament space for local high school teams and larger tournaments.
The meals tax, if approved, is expected to raise about $24 million annually, which would be split between the county and the school division. Under current estimates, the school division would receive about $14 million annually from the meals tax, while the county would receive $10.5 million.
The supervisors last considered such an indoor athletic facility back in 2019 when supervisors discussed what should be funded by a proposed parks bond. At that time, the board decided against the facility, which was estimated at that time to cost $84 million. Instead, the bond referendum included $41 million in improvements focused on existing parks and trail projects. More than 70% of voters voted in favor of the 2019 bond referendum.
Others asked the board to fund an office of early childhood education and to dedicate $2 million to an immigrant welcome center run by CASA. The advocacy organization won $5 million in state funding to open the welcome center in Woodbridge but needs another $2 million in operating funds, advocates said.
The supervisors offered no comment on the requests. The board will hold its “mark-up” session on the budget next Tuesday, April 19 and expects to approve a final budget for fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, April 26.
