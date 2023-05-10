The Manassas City Council has passed a $452.6 million budget for fiscal year 2024 that cuts the real estate tax rate while providing raises for police officers, teachers and city workers. But the spending plan will also result in an average $181 increase in real estate tax bills for city homeowners next year.
While approving the new budget on Monday, May 8, the city council reduced the existing real estate tax rate by 6.5 cents from $1.135 to $1.07 per $100 in assessed value. It also reduced the fire and rescue levy by 1.7 cents from 0.207 cents to 0.19 cents.
The new combined real estate tax and fire and rescue levy totals $1.26 per $100 in assessed value, an 8-cent reduction over the current overall tax rate of $1.342.
Despite the rate reduction, property owners can expect to pay more next year because of rising property values. The city saw a 10.8% assessment increase, which is the highest growth rate in more than a decade, “thanks to a strong economy,” according to budget documents.
Under the new rates, residential real estate bills will rise by an average of 3.7%. That amounts to an annual increase of $181 on an average priced home. Non-residential property owners will see an average increase of 4.5%, which equates to an increase of $977 in the average annual real estate tax bills for commercial properties.
Because of the increased property values, the budget anticipates an additional 4.3% in real estate tax revenue. The new $1.26 tax rate is expected to result in real estate tax revenue growth of $3.2 million in the general fund and $340,000 in the fire and rescue fund.
The budget includes no change to the city’s car tax rate. It will remain flat at $3.60 per $100 in assessed value.
As for utilities, typical single-family homes can expect a $3.96 increase in their monthly utility bill due to a 4% increase in electric rates. Water and sewer rates, solid waste rates and stormwater management rates remain unchanged.
The budget anticipates an overall increase of 15% in expenditures, including a 5.6% increase in local funding for school operations, and a 5% increase for services shared with Prince William County, Manassas City Manager Pat Pate said during an interview on Tuesday.
Under the new budget, city staff will receive a 5% raise, Pate said.
The council also allocated an additional $1.5 million to fund increases in classroom pay at the Manassas City Public Schools, Pate said.
The school division budget includes a 5% salary increase and a 1% retention bonus for school staff, said Andy Hawkins, the Manassas City schools' executive director of finance and operations.
Starting pay will increase next year for teachers with a bachelor’s degree from $52,135 to $54,742, Hawkins said.
The budget includes additional funds to make “market adjustments as necessary to maintain competitive salaries” in public safety staffing.
The starting salary for a Manassas police officer is increasing from $53,289.60 to $59,654.40 on July 1 when the new budget goes into effect, according to Patty Prince, the communications director for Manassas City.
The budget also includes $2 million for new police radios and $500,000 for replacement of a fire rescue medic unit and command vehicles.
The council included funding for one-time expenditures to support council priorities. They include $6 million for economic development, $2 million to support affordable housing and $1 million for the resurfacing of neighborhood streets, Pate said.
The budget funds a new position, a tax service specialist in the commissioner of revenue’s office, at a cost of $100,000. It also includes $100,000 in funding for mental health services for public safety and city staff as well as employee training.
The Manassas City Council formally adopted the new budget on May 8 by approving three ordinances and three resolutions presented by finance director Diane Bergeron. There were no surprises -- the council had previously held several budget work sessions and two public hearings to make the economic decisions needed for the operation and administration of the city during fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
Council member Theresa Coates Ellis (R) was the lone vote against the $1.26 tax rate, but she voted in favor of the budget, which passed unanimously.
Ellis said she had advocated cutting the tax rate an additional 2 cents to an overall rate of $1.24 per $100 in assessed value, an amount she said would trim spending by $1.5 million. But she said the council was not in favor of the additional reduction.
Speaking in favor of the $1.26 tax rate, Vice Mayor Pamela Sebesky (D) said the council had listened to residents’ concerns and, in response, reduced the combined real estate tax and fire and rescue levy by 8 cents.
“I feel like we have listened to the community, but we are still providing essential city services including funding for our schools (and) much needed raises for our city staff,” she said. “I believe that we have tried to be good stewards of the community.
