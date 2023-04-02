The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, working with local law-enforcement agencies, recently arrested four people and seized illegal drugs and seven handguns during a narcotics operation that crossed Prince William and Fauquier County lines.
On Thursday, March 23, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Toms Way in the Catlett area of Fauquier County. As a result of the operation, police seized 104 grams of pressed fentanyl pills, 43 grams of crack cocaine, 38.5 grams of powder cocaine, 29.5 grams of methadone and about 52 grams of marijuana, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Officers also took custody of seven handguns, one of which had been reported stolen out of Prince William County, the release said.
One Catlett woman, one Jeffersonton man and two Manassas men were arrested on multiple felony and weapons charges in connection with the operation. According to the news release, those arrested included:
- Tanya M. Dodson, 46, of Catlett, who was charged with three felony drug offenses and one felony gun charge.
- Quintin J. Gilliam, 33, of Jeffersonton, who was charged with three felony drug offenses and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Timon D. Kornegan Jr., 27, of Manassas, who was charged with three felony drug charges and one felony gun offense. Kornegan was also served with outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fauquier counties.
- Timothy D. Fields, 24, of Manassas, who was served with four outstanding warrants out of Prince William and Fairfax counties.
All four were being held without bond Friday at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement agents from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Culpeper Police Department, the Warrenton Police Department, the Town of Orange, and the Virginia State Police, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.