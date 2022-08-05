ECC Summer 2022 Division Champs.JPG

Known for its beautiful golf course near Bull Run Mountain in Haymarket, Evergreen Country Club also has a top-flight summer swim team, which won its third straight White Division title in the Dominion Country Club League. With 85 registered swimmers, the team is small compared with many in the Prince William Swim League. The Barracudas’ top swimmer is Battlefield High grad Sophia Heilen, who will swim for the College of William & Mary next year.

 Photo by Michelle Ward
ECC Swimmer Whirlpool.jpg

“Forty-nine of our swimmers scored points for us this year,” said Barracudas team rep Todd Mercer about Evergreen Country Club’s championship season.
