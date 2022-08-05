The swim meet lead went back and forth like water sloshing in a pool.
The Barracudas of Evergreen Country Club, swimming in their home pool in Haymarket on July 16, were hunting the first ever undefeated season in their long history, but the kids visiting from Springfield Golf & Country Club were trying to spoil it.
After trading the lead throughout 48 individual heats, the Barracudas proceeded to win seven of 12 relays, including two of the last three girls relays and the final two boys, to pull away with a 264-243 victory and their third straight White Division title in the Dominion Country Club League.
“We had a lot of depth this year. It’s not two or three swimmers,” said Todd Mercer, team representative and father to two Barracudas, Cooper and Maddie. “Forty-nine of our swimmers scored points for us this year.”
Mercer, with fellow team rep Jackie Stiles, serves as liaison between the team and the club, the parents, and the league.
“[The DCCL] is sort of a laid-back version of what you think summer swim is,” he said.
Meets begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday mornings and are usually over by noon. Most of the kids are swimming for the competition and camaraderie.
“We might have five or six year-round swimmers in our program, but that’s about it.”
Mercer related a story about Kevin Crabtree, who voluntarily relinquished his spot in the 13-14 medley relay to 12-year-old Xander Ward in the meet versus Springfield. The selfless move helped the Barracudas claim those key points by just over a second.
“Relays are seven points, so that could be a 14-point swing right there,” Mercer said. “It’s really neat to think that we have a team comprised of ages 5 through 19 and they’re all pull on the same rope. Our kids are aware of the bigger picture of team success. It’s very cool.”
Growing, but still small
Founded in 1968, Evergreen Country Club is near Bull Run Mountain in Haymarket. The swim team was established early in the club’s history, drawing mainly from surrounding neighborhoods.
The team has been in continuous existence for more than 40 years.
Mercer said the Barracudas numbered about 30 swimmers when his son Cooper joined the team in 2012.
“We’ve tripled that the last few years,” Mercer said. “The year before COVID, we went above 100 for the first time.”
Still, with 85 registered swimmers and 65 active, the Evergreen team is small compared with many in the Prince William Swim League, or even some in their own league.
The DCCL is a 10-team league with a season from just after Memorial Day until the end of July.
“We are by far the outlier out west, here in Haymarket,” Mercer said.
Evergreen is in the White Division, consisting of the league’s five smallest rosters. The five largest teams compete in the Blue Division, with some rosters numbering around 200.
Every season, Evergreen is scheduled against a bigger Blue team. This year, they won it.
“We thumped them,” said Mercer of the Barracudas’ 365-115 win versus Trump National of Sterling to open the season June 11. “We beat them good. We’d never done that. We’re usually on the other end of those when we swim out of division.”
All-Star Barracudas
The Evergreen team brought home nine championships from the All-Star meet on July 24 at Westwood in Vienna, claiming the second-most titles in the league.
“We had our best all-star turnout ever, by far,” Mercer said. “We had 26 swims qualify, which is a lot more than usual. That’s a lot for a little club.”
Maddie Mercer won the 11-12 girls 50-meter freestyle in 30.02, adding championships in the 100-meter individual medley (1:17.89, more than five seconds ahead of the runner-up) and the 50-meter backstroke in 34.21, more than two seconds ahead.
Fletcher Stiles won the 9-10 boys 50-meter freestyle in 33.12, more than a half-second up on the next finisher. He also placed second in the 25-meter butterfly.
Ethan Thompson, who won all 20 heats he swam during the regular season, won the 13-14 boys 50-meter backstroke in 32.26 seconds. Lyla Gilbert came from a low seed in preliminaries to win the 9-10 girls 50-meter backstroke, swimming it in 43.62 seconds.
“For a non-year-round kid to do that, it’s unbelievable,” Mercer said of Gilbert.
Cooper Mercer, another 20-for-20 winner, swam to a runner-up finish in the 15-18 boys 50-meter breaststroke, while Kylie Thompson took second in the 9-10 girls 25-meter butterfly. Alexander Canfield was second in the 15-18 boys 50-meter butterfly.
Flying Heilen
Sophia Heilen, who will swim for the College of William & Mary next year as the Evergreen swim team’s first-ever NCAA Division I signee, won three all-star titles in her last meet with the Barracudas, setting league records in two.
She won the 15-18 girls 50-meter butterfly in 28.84, adding new DCCL bests in the 50-meter breaststroke (34.40, better than the runner-up by 2.42 seconds) and the 100-meter individual medley (1:05.38).
Heilen is a year-round swimmer who suits up for Occoquan Swimming and most recently Battlefield High School, for which she made an All-American time in the 100-yard butterfly.
She showed her allegiance to Evergreen in the season finale against Springfield, choosing to skip a major meet at the University of Maryland to swim one last time for the Barracudas.
“She made a really awesome choice, a sacrifice really, to support her Evergreen team,” Mercer said. “And we don’t win that meet without her. She’s unbelievable. Humble, excellent leader, unbelievably talented, just a great kid from a great family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.