SWIFT, a secure financial messaging services provider with an office in Manassas, has donated 100 trees to four parks and three public schools in Manassas to celebrate Earth Day, city officials announced in a news release Monday.
A ceremony recognizing SWIFT’s contribution and the company’s adoption of Cavalry Run Park, at 9201 Ashton Ave., had been planned for Earth Day on April 22, but will be rescheduled to a later date, city officials said.
“The 100 donated trees will have a big impact across the city,” Manassas officials said in the news release.
Ten of the donated trees will go to Baldwin Elementary School, 10 to Metz Middle School and 28 to Weems Elementary School, according to the news release. Liberia House Park, which is in the midst of outdoor restoration and garden creation, will receive 30 trees, Mayfield Earthwork Fort will get 10 trees, Winterset Park will get seven trees and Cavalry Run Park will get five trees, the news release said.
“SWIFT is proud to support Earth Day in the City of Manassas,” SWIFT Chief Information Officer Craig Young, who represents the Virginia Technology Center in Manassas, said in a statement. “Our donation of 100 trees is a token of appreciation for the strong partnership we have had with the City and a reflection of our commitment to the community. We look forward to continued projects that directly better the environment and communities we serve.”
SWIFT will also be adopting Cavalry Run Park, located near its office. SWIFT employees join a group of companies, community groups, teams, and individuals who have adopted parks and fields in the City of Manassas and help to spruce them up during regular clean-up events, city officials said. Last year volunteers donated 1,515 hours to keep Manassas City parks beautiful, according to the news release.
Visit www.manassascity.org/leisure for updates on the tree planting or to find out more about parks and park adoptions.
