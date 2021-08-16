You have permission to edit this article.
Suspects identified in Manassas armed burglary

  • Updated
A pair of suspects have been identified by Prince William County police in connection with a home invasion that took place July 7 in the Westgate neighborhood of Manassas, but neither has been arrested yet.  

Prince William County police officers responded to the Westgate Apartments at the 10100 block of Portsmouth Road on July 7 at 6:42 p.m. to investigate a home invasion, according to a police department press release.  

Residents of the apartment reported to police that four men forced their way inside when a resident opened the door after hearing a knock. During the encounter, the suspects brandished firearms and assaulted an 18-year-old man before taking a cell phone, shoes and money from the residence, the press release said.  

The victim reported minor injuries, according to Prince William County police spokesman Officer Renee Carr 

Following an investigation, Prince William County police detectives obtained arrest warrants for Demitrie Donnell Eaton, 21, and Terrell Majid Kelly, 20, but attempts to locate either suspect have been unsuccessful, Carr said. 

Eaton is wanted for two counts of robbery, two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, one count of felony firearm possession and one count of burglary. Kelly is wanted for robbery, burglary and assault.  

The case remains active as detectives attempt to identify the other suspects involved in the incident, Carr said.  

