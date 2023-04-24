Police are searching for a suspect who fired gun early Sunday morning during an argument outside a teen’s birthday party held at a Dale City fire station.
Officers arrived at Fire Station 513 on Hillendale Drive in Dale City past midnight on Sunday, April 23 to investigate a “shots fired” call. The incident occurred during a teen's birthday party being held at the station, according to police radio traffic.
What started as a verbal altercation between a group inside the fire station moved outside, where one of the individuals fired shots into the air before fleeing in a vehicle, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
No one was injured in the shooting, and no property was damaged, Carr said in a news release.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, possibly in his 30s, with “short spike-styled hair and a beard,” Carr said in a news release.
He is described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a striped long-sleeved shirt.
