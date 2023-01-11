The 20-year-old Washington, D.C. man who is alleged to have fatally shot a 3-year-old Dumfries girl and seriously wounded four of her teenage relatives faced previous criminal charges in D.C. and North Carolina, according to court records.
Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, has been held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center since he was arrested and charged with murder and other offenses in connection with the Jan. 4 shooting that killed Journee Carroll-Ward, 3, and wounded three of her sisters, ages 17, 16 and 14, and her 17-year-old uncle.
When the shooting occurred, Oglesby was wanted for arrest in Washington, D.C. for failing to return to court as ordered after he pleaded guilty to gun charges stemming back to an Oct. 7, 2021, arrest.
At the time of the 2021 arrest, Oglesby, then 18, was charged for carrying a weapon without a license, possessing unregistered ammunition and tampering with a GPS monitoring device, according to Washington, D.C. court records.
Oglesby was alleged to have accompanied two others during a robbery that took place shortly before his arrest. But Oglesby did not take part in the robbery, according to the victim.
Police apprehended Oglesby and the others while they were traveling away from the robbery in a Metro bus. Police performed a protective pat-down of Oglesby and located a “ghost gun” with no serial number in Oglesby’s underwear. The gun had four 9 mm rounds in the magazine and none in the chamber, according to court records.
When the gun was found, Oglesby was reported to have said: “I’m going away,” and “I love you guys” to the others.
During the same pat down, police located a GPS monitoring device on Oglesby’s leg that officers noted appeared to have been “forcibly removed from its anchoring device.” GPS monitoring requires a person to wear an ankle bracelet that allows probation officers to track the person's location. The reason Oglesby was wearing a GPS device at the time is unclear.
As a result of that arrest, months later, in May 2022, Oglesby accepted a pre-indictment plea offer from the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia to plead guilty to a single charge of unlawful possession of a firearm (with a prior conviction) that carried a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
But the plea agreement stated that Oglesby would receive a three-year term of supervised release, according to court records.
After Oglesby pleaded guilty, the judge released Oglesby with an order to appear in court again for sentencing, but Oglesby failed to return to court multiple times, according to court records.
On Oct. 4, 2022, the court issued a bench warrant for Oglesby’s arrest and forwarded it to the United States Marshals to be served.
Court records indicate that Oglesby never appeared in court.
This was not the first time Oglesby was a wanted as a fugitive from justice. When Oglesby was arrested on the gun charges in D.C., it was discovered that he was wanted in North Carolina for violating his probation on a weapons offense as of Oct. 18, 2021.
On Jan. 25, 2022, Oglesby appeared in open court in D.C. and agreed to be returned to North Carolina voluntarily.
Court records show that Oglesby was not returned to North Carolina because officials from North Carolina did not show up to collect him, and the case was dismissed in D.C. on Jan. 29, 2022.
Oglesby’s attorney Andrew Ain declined to comment about Oglesby’s most recent arrest in connection with the quintuple fatal shooting or his previous criminal record.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
