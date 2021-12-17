Suspect arrested in connection with two Woodbridge shootings

Prince William County police arrested a man in connection with an armed carjacking at a shopping center in Woodbridge on Wednesday, Dec. 15 and are investigating whether he was involved in a separate shooting incident in Woodbridge on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 16.
Police say they believe David Clarke Tucker, 28, of Portsmouth, stole another person's car at gunpoint in the parking lot of a shopping center in the area of Crossing Place and Prince William Parkway on Dec. 15. The victim, a 25-year-old man, was armed and fired several shots at Tucker as he fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr.
A day later, on Dec. 16, officers responded to the 14400 block of Smoketown Road in Woodbridge to investigate another shooting at around 11:09 a.m., Carr said.
The investigation revealed that shots were fired in the parking lot of a shopping center between two vehicles, a white Mercedes SUV and a black Jeep Cherokee, which both fled the area prior to officers arriving on scene, Carr said.
Carr said police received a tip regarding the whereabouts of the white Mercedes SUV, which was subsequently located at a home on Silvan Glen Drive in Dumfries. While officers were on scene of both locations, police received further information that an individual, later identified as Tucker, was at the an area hospital with gunshot injuries, Carr said.
Carr said Tucker was treated at a hospital after being grazed by a bullet during the shooting on Dec. 16, and was subsequently arrested in connection with the Dec. 15 shooting incident.
Tucker is charged with carjacking, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The investigation into the December 16 incident, and what led up to the shooting, continues.
(1) comment
A photograph of the perpetrator would be helpful to the general public.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.