In dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, local Hispanic communities are facing job losses, reduced wages, a high degree of COVID-19 transmission within households and fear of testing among undocumented residents, according to the preliminary findings of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey conducted in the Manassas area in recent weeks.
Prince William Health District Director Dr. Alison Ansher detailed the partial findings in a presentation to the Manassas City Council on Monday. The door-to-door effort was conducted in June as case numbers spiked. Health workers administered the 30-question survey in Spanish. But the final report is not yet available, Ansher said.
The loss of jobs and reduced wages are “substantially impacting” the community and the need for community resources like free healthcare and food banks may continue to increase if jobs remain impacted by the pandemic, Ansher said.
“A lot of these folks are part of the restaurants, retail, et cetera. So, they had lost their jobs or had decreased hours,” Ansher said.
Additionally, Ansher said the survey showed that high transmission among household members “is evident” and “isolation within the home is not practical for many families.”
“We heard from the hospitals that they'll see … one person from the family go into the ICU and end up on a ventilator. As they go home with oxygen, another family member is being admitted to the ICU with symptoms of COVID-19,” Ansher said.
Difficulty maintaining physical distance, handwashing and wearing masks in the workplace may also be contributing to increased transmission in the community, Ansher said.
Testing was largely only accessed by those surveyed when the individual or close contact was already experiencing symptoms, Ansher said, and some undocumented residents did not sign up for testing because they “didn’t understand how they would get the results.”
Latinos in the Prince William Health District, which encompasses Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, account for a disproportionate number of the area’s reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
As of Tuesday, Latinos made up 65% of all COVID-19 cases in which race and ethnicity was reported and 63% of hospitalizations in the local health district while representing about 27% of the area’s total population.
Post-survey recommendations
Ansher presented council with recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19 among the city’s Latino community including boosting participation in testing, alerting residents to resources and increasing the health district’s engagement with the community.
Ansher said the local health district is hiring a case resource worker to help with outreach. The district is going to try “to ensure that the person is from the community and knows the community and can be a trusted agent for this population and help them get connected to ... the services they need,” Ansher said.
The survey results recommended increasing the health district’s engagement and visibility among the Latinx community “through trusted agents such as religious organizations, schools and others who look like the Latinx community to build trust.”
Another recommendation is to implement a “multi-pronged media strategy” that would include a dedicated hotline, text messages, or a service to disseminate information across different communication platforms. Ansher said the survey “found that different age groups preferred getting their information differently. Younger people of course, text was great, or, you know, Facebook or what have you. Older people prefer the TV.”
Increasing access to food banks, cleaning supplies and masks were also among the recommendations presented to council, as was facilitating participation in testing.
The survey recommends providing updated, complete, and Spanish-language information detailing eligibility requirements to be tested, how patients will receive results, steps to take after results are received, any associated costs and whether bilingual staff will be present at events.
(2) comments
So what? COVID doesn’t discriminate. Stop this racist stuff
What about the poor whites and poor blacks facing this covid 19.? Do they get the same attention??
