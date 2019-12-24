State Sen. Scott Surovell has announced a public hearing and a series of town hall meetings, some with his fellow state legislators, to be held before and during the 2020 legislative session, which kicks off in Richmond on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Surovell, D-36th, and other local state legislators will discuss the bills they’ve introduced for the session and take questions from the audience.
Some topics expected to be discussed include transportation, education funding; the state budget, taxes, redistricting, Medicaid expansion, LGBTQ rights, gun safety bills, civil and criminal justice reform, consumer issues and predatory lending, abortion rights, sustainable energy and environmental issues, according to an event press release.
Before session begins, Surovell will join the delegations from Fairfax and Prince William counties to host public hearings to allow constituents to voice their legislative priorities before a group of legislators.
The public hearing for Prince William County residents will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the James J. McCoart administration building, 1 County Complex Court, in Woodbridge. Speakers are asked to sign up online here.
Surovell also announced a series of smaller events designed to allow constituents to hear how things are progressing at the state Capitol and ask questions. The schedule for those events is as follows:
- Saturday, Jan. 11: 9:30 .m., Occoquan Town Hall, 314 Mill St., Occoquan. Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, and state Sen. George Barker, D-39th, are expected to attend.
- Saturday, Jan. 18: noon, Ferlazzo building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge. Dels. Luke Torian, D-52nd, and Jennifer Carroll Foy, D-2nd, and state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, area expected to attend.
- Sunday, Jan. 19: 1 p.m. at Forest Park High School, 15721 Forest Park Drive in Woodbridge. Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, and state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, are expected to attend.
You aren't my Senator and you know full well the gun control issues that will end up dividing the Commonwealth BUT good for you for doing this and wading into the divisive issues
