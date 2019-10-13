The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Wednesday over whether to uphold Virginia’s life sentences without parole imposed on Washington sniper Lee Boyd Malvo for murders and other crimes committed when he was 17.
Malvo and his partner, John Allen Muhammad, terrorized Washington, Maryland and Virginia in a series of shootings that killed 10 and wounded three others beginning Oct. 2, 2002. The infamous “D.C. snipers” were apprehended 22 days later at a rest stop near Myersville, Maryland.
The Supreme Court will decide whether Malvo’s life sentences without parole in Virginia -- imposed for crimes he committed as a minor -- violate Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment.
In 2012, the Supreme Court ruled that individuals who committed crimes as minors could not be given mandatory life sentences in prison without parole unless their crimes indicated “permanent incorrigibility.” Their ruling would also be applied retroactively.
Malvo’s attorneys contended in their brief to the high court that regardless of whether a state’s sentencing structure is “mandatory” or “discretionary,” the 2012 ruling protects a minor from life sentences without parole.
A federal judge in Virginia ruled Malvo’s sentences should be vacated due to the 2012 ruling. Upon appeal by Randall Mathena, the warden at Virginia’s Red Onion State Prison where Malvo is being held, the Fourth Circuit ruled Malvo was entitled to a new sentence. Mathena subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court.
Mathena’s attorneys argue that because Virginia doesn’t impose mandatory minimum sentences for capital murder, his sentences are exempt from the ruling’s review. That is the issue the Supreme Court will take up Wednesday.
Malvo’s accomplice, Muhammad, was 41 at the time of the attacks and sentenced to death by lethal injection in Virginia in 2004. He was executed in 2009.
Malvo was convicted on two counts of capital murder in Virginia. He then pleaded guilty to separate counts of capital murder, attempted capital murder, and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Attorneys for Malvo had used an insanity defense, claiming he had been “indoctrinated” by Muhammad and operated under his control. A jury in Chesapeake, Virginia, rejected that defense and convicted him.
Malvo was illegally brought into the United States from Antigua by Muhammad, an ex-soldier and expert rifleman, who then trained him in military tactics for almost a year.
Virginia imposed on Malvo a total of four life sentences in prison without parole in 2004.
Malvo has spent years appealing his sentences on multiple fronts.
In Montgomery County Circuit Court, Judge Robert Greenberg in 2017 denied Malvo’s request for resentencing for his six Maryland life sentences.
Greenberg wrote in his ruling that Judge James Ryan, who had sentenced Malvo in Montgomery County, “affirmatively considered all the relevant factors at play” and found Malvo “irreparably corrupted,” according to the Washington Post.
Malvo’s attorneys are appealing that decision.
Why is this monstrous miscarriage of justice even allowed inside any court? Sure the courts make allowances for mitigating circumstances where someone takes the life of another person. And the courts make extra cautions when minors are involved. That is the right thing to do. It is the human thing to do.
What Lee Boyd Malvo did does not qualify for any special considerations from the courts or any normal human being.
What Lee Boyd Malvo and John Allen Muhammad did was play a 22 day long game of terrorizing an entire nation by murdering 10 innocent human beings, wounding three others and ripping to shreds God alone only knows how many other people's lives. It was a catch me if you can sick minded game of hide and seek shoot and slaughter fun.
Lee Boyd Malvo knew and understood exactly what he was doing. He was not under the control of some magic spell launched by anyone. His age had nothing to do with his actions or thinking. That kind of drivel came straight out of the liberal mainstream media's arsenal of how to twist people's minds for profit. It was no different in 2002 than it is now. The monster that used a high powered rifle to shoot through a hole in the trunk of an old car and murder another victim all of a sudden became the poor innocent victim when the media realized Malvo was only 17 years old.
Does anyone remember how many times the liberal mainstream media poured out their pompous hearts and souls with that kind of sympathy for the hundreds of family members and friends that waited in silence everyday for their young loved ones to come back home at Dover Air Force Base in body bags?
Oh but they kept very close track of the Iraq War causalities all right. It was prominently posted like daily lottery ticket numbers on every major network station with a digital ticker that counted up and up and up until at last the number went over 1,000. One thousand innocent soldiers that Bush caused to die. You can still hear the newsroom's cheering if you listen carefully. Listen for it again when the Supreme Court make their Malvo decision.
In 2009 Lee Boyd Malvo and John Allen Muhammad should have both been executed at the same time in the same room beside each other.
If the Supreme Court Justices with any of their concocted screwball legal verdicts shows any mercy whatsoever to Lee Boyd Malvo then ever member of that court should be forced to personally visit and explain why they betrayed justice to every known family member, friend and victim of Lee Boyd Malvo.
