Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia is challenging in the best of times, but in the time of COVID-19, things can be even more difficult.
The Alzheimer's Association recently moved many of its programs online to provide information on dealing with the hardships of being a caregiver, according to a Prince William County news release.
"People need support now more than ever. We're moving it all online so people can get the information and the support they need," Dan Cronin, project manager for the Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, said in the release.
People can call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 or go to alz.org/crf to register for one of the following programs in May and June. Programs include:
Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia: A workshop for anyone who would like to understand more about Alzheimer's and dementia. The workshop is on Tuesday, May 5, from 1-2:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, May 26, from 12 to 1 p.m.
Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters is on Tuesday, May 12, from 1-2:30 p.m. and helps people understand and recognize the warning signs of Alzheimer's.
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior: Discusses some of the common triggers for behavior related to dementia. The program is on Monday, May 18, from 11 a.m. to noon and Tuesday, June 2, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the latest research provides insights on how to keep your brain and body healthy through healthy lifestyle choices. The program is on Wednesday, May 6, and Tuesday, May 12, from 10-11 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, from 1-2:30 p.m., and Thursday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to noon.
Effective Communications Strategies is on Tuesday, May 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and teaches people how to decode verbal and behavioral messages from someone with dementia.
Living with Alzheimer's for Caregivers provides strategies to provide care throughout the disease from caregivers and professionals. The program is on Tuesdays, June 16, 23 and 30 from 1-2:30 p.m.
Registration for all the programs is required.
"These programs can provide very, very pertinent, and sound information for people that have been touched by Alzheimer's or dementia. They are designed to offer specific education related to Alzheimer's-related topics," Cronin said in the news release.
The association is also offering support led by experienced facilitators via telephone or online. Call the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900 to register.
The Prince William Area Agency on Aging Director Sarah Henry said the programs will help the agency with its mission of serving those in the community who care for people suffering from Alzheimer's.
"The Agency on Aging partnership with the Alzheimer's Association is more important than ever due to COVID-19. It allows us to provide options for caregiver resources that are offered virtually by the association. Providing support to caregivers is of great importance during this time of stress and uncertainty. The agency is very thankful for this partnership,"Henry said.
More information about the Area Agency on Aging is available at pwcgov.org/aging.
