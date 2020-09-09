Why is U.S. 1 named after Jefferson Davis?

The origin of Jefferson Davis Highway dates to 1913, when the United Daughters of the Confederacy unveiled plans for a coast-to-coast highway named for the former Confederate president.

The project was intended to counterbalance the then-recently announced Lincoln Highway, which was planned to extend from New York to San Francisco.

Neither highway achieved its continent-spanning goals and were eventually numbered by the U.S. government, with the Lincoln Highway becoming U.S. 80 and Jefferson Davis becoming U.S. 1.

Parts of U.S. 1 remain named for Jefferson Davis, however, throughout the southeast and as far west as California.