Pageland Farm and part of Rock Hill Farm -- both of which are in the Prince William Digital Gateway planning area -- are already listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
On Tuesday, July 25, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors will consider beginning the process to designate both areas "county registered historic sites." The move comes at the request of the board's appointed historical commission, which is trying to force the supervisors to hold a public discussion about opening local historic areas to data centers.
The designation could offer some protection from industrial development, such as data centers, because the county’s “Cultural Resources Plan” suggests that such areas be developed only for residential, transportation, agricultural or recreational uses.
“The (county’s) Cultural Resources Plan details appropriate primary uses for development of county registered historic sites,” said Kathy Kulick, a member of the Prince William County Historical Commission representing the Gainesville District. “The proposed use for the PW Digital Gateway rezoning submittals is not covered” in the plan.
Blaine Pearsall, also a Gainesville District representative on the Prince William County Historical Commission, said he doesn’t believe the decision should be a hard one for the supervisors if they look at the facts underlying the historical commission’s recommendations.
“In the past, initiations for county registered historic sites have been unanimous (votes) by the board, and I can’t imagine why this time would be any different,” Pearsall said in a July 21 email. The “sites up for initiation … contain cultural heritage and historical value important not only to Prince William County but the state of Virginia and the United States of America, which should be formally reviewed.”
In November 2022, the supervisors approved a comprehensive plan amendment to create the 2,133-acre PW Digital Gateway planning area. Two data center developers, QTS and Compass, have filed rezoning applications to develop about 1,600 acres of the area into 28 to 34 data centers. The rezonings are still being reviewed by the county’s planning staff.
The county’s comprehensive plan for the PW Digital Gateway recommends that more sensitive portions of the area be preserved as park sites, in part because they contain historically significant land. The areas are privately owned, however, and are not included in the rezonings. As a result, it’s not clear how they would become park sites.
The PW Digital Gateway planning area is located in the formerly protected rural crescent, where industrial development was once prohibited. It also overlaps the state and nationally recognized “Manassas Battlefield Historic District,” which spans 6,400 acres. Only about 5,073 acres are contained by the boundaries of Manassas National Battlefield Park. Another 1,396 acres lie along the Pageland Lane corridor.
Since last year, members of the historical commission have held that the southern portion of the PW Digital Gateway that is within the Manassas Battlefield Historic District not be redeveloped for data centers.
National Parks Conservation Association has also voiced its opposition to the PW Digital Gateway. Kyle Hart, mid-Atlantic program manager for the nonprofit, wrote a letter to the Prince William supervisors in support of the historical commission's efforts.
“Initiating these (comprehensive plan amendments) would begin the process for allowing the county to recognize the historical significance of several sites near Manassas National Battlefield Park that historians, federal, state, and county officials -- and environmentalists -- agree are worthy of protection,” Hart said in a July 21 letter to the supervisors that was obtained by the Prince William Times.
The National Parks Conservation Alliance is one of several environmental, historical and conservation organizations that have expressed their opposition to the PW Digital Gateway.
“We urge the Prince William Board of Supervisors to heed the request of their Historical Commission, numerous preservation agencies and nonprofits, and the community and advance these designations forward,” Hart’s letter said.
More than 100 landowners in the Pageland Lane corridor are under contract to sell their land to either QTS or Compass and have turned out well-organized efforts to fight any obstacle to the PW Digital Gateway.
Some spoke out against the county historic designations during the historical commission's March meeting. Dozens attended the July 11 board meeting to speak against Supervisor Jeanine Lawson’s resolution aimed at preventing the board from voting on the PW Digital Gateway during the so-called “lame duck period” between the Nov. 7 election and the end of the year. The resolution died in a 5-3 party-line vote with only the board’s Republican supervisors voting in favor.
The PW Digital Gateway – and other controversial data center developments in limbo around the county – have been a source of discontent among western Prince William County voters and are widely seen as a factor in Board Chair Ann Wheeler’s loss in the June 20 primary. Wheeler, D-At Large, a proponent of the PW Digital Gateway, was defeated by fellow Democrat Deshundra Jefferson, who opposes the data center development.
Proposed historic sites
Pageland Farm
“Pageland Farm” consists of approximately 347 acres within the historic district and adjacent to the battlefield. The area is bounded by Pageland Lane on the east and U.S. 29 on the south.
Confederate infantry units from Alabama, North Carolina and Mississippi camped and trained in the Pageland Farm area and between August and November of 1861, and “as many as 476 members of these units died of disease and were likely interred on the property,” according to the historical commission’s proposal.
Also, during the Battle of Second Manassas on Aug. 29, 1862, the high ground of the Pageland Farm area “anchored the extreme right flank” of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s unfinished railroad defense line, where more than 5,000 troops were deployed.
The Pageland Farm area is comprised of about 15 privately-owned properties along Pageland Lane and partially overlaps the PW Digital Gateway planning area. The Pageland Farm is listed on both the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Rock Hill Farm
The 304-acre area is roughly bordered by the Manassas National Battlefield Park on the southern and eastern sides and by Pageland Lane on the west.
Much of Rock Hill Farm is owned by the American Battlefield Trust, but the remainder is privately owned and includes property owned by Mary Ann Ghadban, a commercial real estate developer who first proposed the idea of a data center corridor along Pageland Lane. Ghadban owns about 50 acres now under contract to QTS for data centers as part of the PW Digital Gateway.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported the size of the Pageland Farm area. It is 347 acres. The Times regrets the error.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
I agree with Page Snyder! Her land next to the Manassas Battlefield IS historic, with many fallen soldiers buried where they died.
Don’t take my word for it, listen to her.
https://youtu.be/gYexx_zT4hY
