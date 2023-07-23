Photo_News_PWGatewayFairfaxConcerns_aerial.JPG

The Prince William Digital Gateway is a proposed data center corridor that could encompass 2,139 acres of mostly rural land in northwestern Prince William County directly north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park.

 Photo by Roger Snyder
PW digital gateway map that shows subdivisions along pageland land

More than 2,100 acres of Prince William County's once protected rural crescent would be replanned for new data centers if the Prince William Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment is approved.

Two data center companies have filed rezonings to build data centers in the corridor. The areas included in the QTS rezoning are outlined in dark blue on this map. They include two areas in the northern section of the Pageland Lane corridor and two areas to the south.
Map_News_Historical Commission vote.png

Areas within the Prince William Digital Gateway study area are included in the Manassas Battlefield Historic District. The Prince William Historical Commission recommends that no changes be made to county zoning below the yellow line. 
Screenshot 2023-07-23 at 2.49.51 PM.png pageland farm area

Pageland Farm, outlined in yellow, is proposed for designation as a "county registered historic site" by the Prince William County historical commission.
Screenshot 2023-07-23 at 2.50.10 PM.png Rock Hill area historic site

The Rock Hill Farm area, outlined in yellow, is has been proposed to be a county registered historic site by the Prince William County Historical Commission.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Elena
Elena

I agree with Page Snyder! Her land next to the Manassas Battlefield IS historic, with many fallen soldiers buried where they died.

Don’t take my word for it, listen to her.

https://youtu.be/gYexx_zT4hY

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.