The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is once again scheduled to vote on a 99-home development called the “Preserve at Long Branch” that would remove more than 150 acres from the county’s designated rural area, known as the “rural crescent,” to allow for homes on 1- to 4-acre lots.
The proposal has drawn opposition from Republican board members and Democratic Supervisor Kenny Boddye, who represents the Occoquan District. Their resistance to the development means the project could be headed for a tie vote, leaving it in limbo.
The applicant for the project, Mark Granville Smith, requested a deferral for the development back in October after Boddye publicly stated that he would vote against the project. Granville Smith has since reduced the number of homes in his application from 102 to 99. The application first included 118 homes when it went to the Prince William County Planning Commission last June.
Granville-Smith first proposed the development back in 2012 under the name “Mid-County Park and Estates.”
Under the county’s current rural area policy, only 31 homes are permitted to be built on the 339-acre property. The project also includes plans to give 190 undeveloped acres of the property to Prince William County for public parkland with a trail and non-motorized boat access to the Occoquan River.
The Planning Commission recommended denial of the both the comprehensive plan amendment and rezoning required for the project.
The development has also received sharp criticism from the residents who live near the proposed development who worry it will increase traffic in their neighborhoods, as well as from local conservation groups who are opposed to suburban sprawl in the rural area.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.