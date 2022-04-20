Although only in its second year of operation, the Prince William public defender’s office is already experiencing its third “pause,” meaning it has once again stopped taking new cases due to heavy caseloads and not enough attorneys.
The situation prompted Chief Public Defender Tracey Lenox and 12 of her staff members to appeal to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors for more funding to boost attorney salaries. During the supervisors’ April 12 public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget, Lenox said her 35-member staff is enduring a 20% attrition rate, losing six attorneys in the last 13 months. Lenox blamed low salaries and intense workloads for ongoing staff burnout.
Two of the public defender’s office attorneys addressed the board virtually because they said they were home with COVID-19. Despite being sick, Grace Lempp said she had to continue working to keep up with her 148 clients and more than 200 cases. Lempp said she loves her job and “hopes she can do it forever.” But at current funding levels, she said she fears that will eventually become “unsustainable.”
Laura Graham told the board she makes less per hour now as an attorney in the public defender’s office than she did waitressing at a barbecue restaurant while in college. But she said she cares deeply about the work and takes pride in representing her clients.
In Virginia, both prosecutors and public defender offices are funded by the state albeit from different pots of money. Across the commonwealth, local governments provide pay supplements from their own budgets to add to attorney and staff base pay in both offices.
When Prince William County first established its public defender’s office in July 2020, the supervisors included $350,000 in local money for salary supplements, enough to boost state salaries 15%.
Across the state, public defender offices have been advocating for “pay parity” with their counterparts in the commonwealth’s attorneys’ offices, as they believe it’s important that attorneys paid to defend indigent clients make as much as local prosecutors. With that goal in mind, Lenox told the Prince William Times she asked acting County Executive Elijah Johnson for an additional $1.2 million for the public defender’s office for next year to allow the office to provide a 46% supplement to state salaries. Lenox said she arrived at the amount after being told by retired County Executive Chris Martino that the county pays 46% of the commonwealth’s attorney’s office salaries.
Lenox further said that boosting the supplements even 20% or 25% would have “an immediate positive impact” on the lives of her staff and her ability to hire and retain talented staff in every area of her office.
Lenox said the office is “desperate” to hire new attorneys to fill several vacancies. Over the last year, her already understaffed office received a massive influx of cases with already jailed clients and existing trial dates. The additions forced the pause in accepting new cases on March 28. The office previously paused cases in May and August of 2021.
“If we are able to hire immediately available attorneys … we will be able to return to taking all non-conflict cases again at the end of April. If we are not able to reach full staffing by then, we may have to continue with the pause for several more weeks,” Lenox said.
Lenox said attorneys who are interested in working for the county can make significantly more working in either the county attorney’s office, where the lowest paid attorney makes $74,326 a year, or in the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, where the lowest paid attorney makes $75,000 a year. An entry level attorney in the public defender’s office makes $62,499, or about $12,000 less.
Johnson did not include the additional funding for the public defender’s office in the budget he presented to the county board in February. And despite pleas from Lenox and her staff members earlier this month, the supervisors have declined to adjust the budget to provide any more funding. During their Tuesday, April 19 meeting, the supervisors took a series of straw votes on already proposed tax rates and made no adjustments to spending plans in any departments. The board will take a final vote on the budget on Tuesday, April 26.
In an emailed statement sent just before the April 19 meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said there were no plans to add funding for the public defender’s office to the proposed budget. Wheeler said the public defender’s office “is currently in its infancy and receives a supplement on par with many other state-funded offices located within the county.”
“The current 15% supplement aligns with the initial asks from community partners who sought to establish the office at the start of the pandemic,” Wheeler wrote, adding that the budget already contemplates “the needs to recruit and retain a quality workforce” to serve county residents.
If the budget passes without more funding for salary supplements, Prince William will become “the least supplemented public defender[’s office] in Northern Virginia this year, compounding problems with attracting and retaining talent that are already beginning to manifest,” Lenox said.
Public defenders advocate for traditionally underserved people and communities and have a deep commitment to the work they do, but “are truly in need of more support from the county to continue doing this work,” she added.
“We continue to hope the board will vote for some increase in our supplement this year and will move toward pay parity between our offices in the near future,” she said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
