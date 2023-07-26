Proponents said it was about preserving Prince William County’s unique history – in particular the sweeping pastoral views from the Manassas battlefield.
Opponents cried foul, calling the effort an 11th-hour attempt to derail the Prince William Digital Gateway.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors sided with the PW Digital Gateway supporters Tuesday – including those under contract to sell their land to data center developers – when they voted along party lines to reject a request to consider a county historic designation for two areas within the proposed data center corridor: Pageland Farm and Rock Hill Farm.
The board did, however, vote to initiate an evaluation of Blackburn’s Ford Battlefield, located near the county’s border with Fairfax County, as a possible new “county registered historic site.”
The Prince William County Historical Commission voted in March to recommend all three sites for the special designation. The supervisors’ vote was only an early step in the process.
The Blackburn Ford Battlefield site was approved for a evaluation in a 5-2 vote with only Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large, and Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, casting dissenting votes, while Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, abstained.
Similar measures to evaluate Pageland Farms and part of Rock Farm Hill as potential county registered historic sites failed in party-line, 3-5 votes with only the board’s Republican supervisors: Bob Weir, R-Gainesville; Yesli Vega, R-Coles; and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, voting in favor.
Wheeler said she believed the developers of the PW Digital Gateway – a 2,100-acre span adjacent to the Manassas battlefield where 28 to 34 large data center are proposed – will take sufficient care in protecting the land’s historic assets.
“I have no doubt that if things come across when the land is developed, that it will be protected, so I’m comfortable voting this down,” Wheeler said. “I really do believe this is a blatant effort to see if (they) can slow down the rezoning (of) the digital gateway.”
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, and Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, said they would vote against the designations for Pageland Farm and Rock Hill Farm because provisions had already been added to county’s plan for the area to protect it.
The board’s Democratic supervisors voted to approve the PW Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment last November largely because of the estimated $400 million in annual tax revenue the development will generate after full build out, a process that’s expected to take at least 20 years.
But Lawson noted the CPA’s provisions about protecting historic areas are only recommendations -- not requirements. She also noted that data center developments are generally too large and intrusive to avoid negative impacts, as evidenced by the huge new data centers going up behind the Village Place townhomes in Gainesville.
“Who was protecting those residents?” Lawson asked regarding Village Place. “... It’s up to the eight of us to make sure we are protecting county residents."
Pageland Farm and part of Rock Hill Farm are already included in the Manassas Battlefield Historic District, which is listed on the state and national registers of historic places. The county designation, were it successful, could have offered some protection because according to county policy, only residential, agricultural, recreational and transportation uses are compatible for county registered historic sites.
Kathy Kulick, a Gainesville representative on the county historical commission and a proponent of the designations, noted that the measures were aimed at preserving not just the artifacts that might be found during development but rather the landscape itself.
The rolling hills and pastures that can be seen from the Manassas National Battlefield Park are the reason the sites are eligible for state and national recognition, Kulick said.
"You cannot put data centers in these historic sites because what will happen is the land's features will be destroyed and the (historical) integrity will be lost," Kulick said.
Prior to the vote, more than 70 county residents spoke either in-person or virtually with the majority expressing their opposition to the historic designations. Many said they too saw the effort as an attempt to stop or slow down the PW Digital Gateway.
“I oppose Bob Weir’s resolutions today,” said Dave Cerri, whose home and about 2.5 acres are under contract to sell to PW Digital Gateway developer, according to county records. “It seems these are just designed to derail or delay the digital gateway, which is clearly the most important project this county’s ever going to see.”
Cerri and several other opponents inaccurately cited Weir as the source of the three proposed historic designations. They were recommended by the Prince William County Historical Commission, which advises the county on matters relating to treatment and preservation of historic areas. Weir, however, pushed for a board vote on Tuesday, July 25.
“I can’t take credit for these resolutions,” Weir said. “But I will take the blame for them being on the agenda. This is nothing more than initiating an evaluation of these properties. I agree, this should have happened years ago, but better late than never.”
The designations were also supported by the National Park Service, on behalf of the Manassas National Battlefield Park, and the National Parks Conservation Association, according to letters sent to the supervisors.
Mike Grossman, who owns a home and 10 acres in Trappers Ridge under contract to sell to Compass datacenters, said the land has been “on the historic commission’s radar for decades,” and that calling for a study now was an “11th hour attempt to block the digital gateway.”
Grossman has donated $2,500 to Bailey, $2,500 to Boddye, $500 to Angry and $2,000 to the “Coalition for a Brighter Future PWC,” which supported several Democratic supervisors’ recent political campaigns, according to the Virgina Public Access Project.
Elizabeth Martorana, a Gainesville resident and supporter of the potential historic sites, said the history of Prince William is what makes the area “grand,” adding: the “more history we save ... the better.”
“I hope when you all get to my age, you can take your grandchildren to Battlefield Park with its sweeping, rolling hills and creeks and majestic blue skies,” Martorana said.
The history behind Pageland Farm dates back to 1861 when Confederate infantry units camped and trained in the area. The Pageland Farm area is comprised of about 15 privately-owned properties along Pageland Lane.
Much of Rock Hill Farm is owned by the American Battlefield Trust, but the remainder is privately owned, including property owned by Mary Ann Ghadban, a commercial real estate developer who first proposed the idea of a data center corridor along Pageland Lane.
The Blackburn Ford Battlefield site, which was approved for further historical evaluation, is near the proposed route of the Va. 28 bypass. The more than $300 million road project could result in the taking of more than 50 homes in the Yorkshire area near Splashdown Water Park.
The designation would not affect the road because planners are already designing the road around the area’s historic features, according to acting Prince William County Planning Director David McGettigan.
