Local elected officials are raising concerns about whether the Prince William Health District’s COVID-19 vaccinations are reaching minority residents who have experienced disproportionately high numbers cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations.
But the health district and county staff say they are unable to provide demographic data for vaccinations at the local level.
Prince William County staff faced questions from county supervisors Tuesday afternoon about the lack of demographic data on vaccine distribution and why the only CVS offering vaccine in the county is in Gainesville, which has seen fewer cases of COVID-19 than either Woodbridge or Manassas. County staff could not provide the answers to those questions.
Prince William County Emergency Management Planner Brian Misner said during the board’s Feb. 9 meeting that staff was not able to provide any data on the race and ethnicity of those who had been vaccinated in the health district, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park.
“It is not possible for us to drill down into the health district level,” Misner said.
Right now, statewide race and ethnicity vaccination data is only partially available on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. It shows that White Virginians have received a disproportionately larger number of vaccinations than minority groups in the commonwealth.
Of the 764,493 vaccinations for which race and ethnicity information was reported, 72% of those vaccinated were White, 12% were Black, 6% were Hispanic, 5% were Asian and less than 1% were Native American. No race or ethnicity data was reported for 391,624 vaccinations.
In the Prince William Health District, Latino residents make up about 30% of the population but more than 43% of the cases of COVID-19 and 55% of the hospitalizations for which race and ethnicity information is available, according to VDH data.
Whites make up about 40% of the population but only about 25% of the COVID-19 cases and 18% of the hospitalizations for which race and ethnicity information is available, according to VDH data.
Misner said vaccine providers are collecting race and ethnicity information when vaccinations are administered, and that as of last week, the health district is now collecting information about race and ethnicity of those on the Prince William Health District’s vaccine waiting list.
But Prince William Health District spokeswoman Kathy Stewart said Wednesday that the demographic data for local vaccinations is “not something we have at this time.”
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said during the board meeting that he is concerned about “the lack of visibility of who is getting vaccinated” and whether the district would be able to “reach out to those minority communities that the data shows … are at a higher risk of getting COVID.”
Candland and Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, have suggested that the health district create partnerships with African American clergy in the county to help people in high-risk groups within minority communities get the vaccine.
“As we look to expand our efforts on vaccines, we need to do a much better job on partnering with the minority communities to find out where are those places of trust that we could target to make sure that we are getting the vaccine out to folks who need it,” Candland said.
Supervisors also raised concerns that the only CVS pharmacy administering vaccine in Prince William County is in Gainesville. CVS announced last week that they would begin distributing 26,000 vaccine doses every week at 36 select pharmacies in Virginia.
The Gainesville ZIP Code in which the CVS is located – 20155 – is not as easily accessible to many county residents who live in the eastern end of the county, which has been hit hardest by the pandemic. The Gainesville ZIP Code has logged fewer COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people than at least eight other ZIP Codes in the county, including five ZIP Codes on the east side of the county.
Misner said it was not clear how the Gainesville CVS was chosen as a vaccination site, and that county officials “were not asked for any feedback in the selection of that site.”
He added that it was his understanding that state health officials had used “health equity data” to decide which CVS pharmacies would administer the vaccine.
Misner added that this is likely just the beginning of commercial pharmacies administering vaccines, and that more CVS pharmacies may begin receiving doses as the supply ramps up.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, requested that the county and health district return to next week’s meeting with information about what exact health equity data was used to decide which CVS pharmacies would administer vaccines.
“We are the people on the ground actually seeing where these gaps are and disparities. I wish these companies and organizations would come to us and actually ask us where we should place vaccination sites,” Franklin said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
