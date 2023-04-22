With four candidates running for at-large chair and contests in six of the eight districts – including four primaries -- the race for all eight seats on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors has begun.
Candidates wanting to run with a party nomination had until Friday, April 14 to file their candidate paperwork with the Prince William County Office of Elections. At least two candidates are running in six of the eight supervisors’ races.
Only Supervisors Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, and Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, are so far unopposed.
4-way race for at-large chair
There are four candidates running for at-large chair of the county board: two Democrats and two Republicans.
Incumbent Chair Ann Wheeler, 62, a Democrat who was elected in 2019, is seeking a second term but is being challenged by fellow Democrat Deshundra Jefferson, 47, in the June 20 primary. Meanwhile, two Republicans are also vying for the seat, including Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, who is giving up her seat to run for chair.
Jefferson is a communications consultant and a public speaking instructor at Northern Virginia Community College. She is a resident of Montclair who has worked in political communications for the last decade, including stints with the Democratic National Committee, on Capitol Hill and as a press secretary to former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick when he ran for president in 2020. Prior to that, she was a TV news reporter.
Jefferson opposes the Prince William Digital Gateway, a plan to transform more than 2,100 acres adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park into a new data center corridor, as well as the construction of data centers next to homes and schools. She is pro-affordable housing but rejects the idea that the rural crescent must be developed to create it.
Wheeler is a supporter of the Prince William Digital Gateway because of the estimated $400 million in annual tax revenue it will generate at full build-out, which could take 20 years, and has touted the board’s increased funding for public schools; the county’s new racial and social justice and sustainability commissions; and increases in the county’s commercial tax base, among her accomplishments.
Lawson, 53, will face Ken Knarr, 60, a Prince William Digital Gateway landowner, in the June 20 primary. Knarr, who is a former Marine and high school teacher, calls himself a “fiscal conservative” who is against the county’s meals tax.
He also stands to make about $10 million by selling his home and 10 acres to data center developers if the Prince William Digital Gateway rezoning is approved. Over the past two years, Knarr has donated more than $9,000 to local Democratic elected officials considered supportive of the county’s data center development.
Lawson has served on the board of supervisors since 2015 and is opposed to opening the county’s rural crescent to denser housing development or data centers. She opposes the Prince William Digital Gateway and has called for the county to raise its data center tax rate to generate more tax revenue from existing facilities.
Brentsville
Because Lawson will give up her seat whether or not she wins the race for board chair; the board’s only open seat is in the Brentsville District. Tom Gordy, a Republican and member of the Prince William County Planning Commission, will face Democrat James Gehlsen, in the Nov. 7 election.
Gordy, 52, is a Navy veteran. He was endorsed by Lawson, with Lawson saying she believes he is committed to keeping data centers away from homes and schools and preserving the rural crescent.
Gehlsen, 68, owns the Cedar Run brewery in Nokesville and the county’s last Christmas tree farm, Evergreen Acres. Gehlsen’s platform includes reinstating rural crescent zoning rules, ensuring data centers don’t impact homes and farms and taxing them to bring more revenue to the county.
“Farmers always extend courtesy to their neighbors and don't put their hogs in a pen next to their neighbor's house,” Gehlsen says on his campaign website. “We shouldn't put data centers there as well.”
Gehlsen says he is “amazed how little revenue” data centers actually bring to the county despite being “sold to the citizens as cash cows.”
“The reason Prince William will get little revenue is that the county rapidly depreciates the computer value for tax basis,” Gehlsen says on his website.
Coles
Republican incumbent Yesli Vega, 37, is running for a second term and will face Democrat Idris Jibowu-O’Connor, 27, in the Nov. 7 contest.
Vega has opposed tax bill hikes and the current board’s efforts to add housing and industrial development in the rural crescent. She voted against the Prince William Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment and the comprehensive plan update that eliminated rural crescent development rules. An auxiliary sheriff’s deputy, Vega has advocated for boosting the county’s law-enforcement ranks.
Jibowu-O'Connor has served as chair of the Cooperative Council of Ministries, which oversees nonprofit help for the homeless. His platform includes boosting affordable housing and school funding, investing in mental health and social services and supporting our small businesses.
Gainesville
After the Gainesville supervisors’ seat was vacated by Pete Candland, Supervisor Bob Weir, a Republican, won a special election two months ago to represent the district.
Weir, 60, is currently running unopposed. Kerensa Sumers (D), who ran against Weir in the special election, is not running again. Former Gainesville school board representative Alyson Satterwhite, also a Republican, had filed so run against Weir, but recently dropped out of the race.
Neabsco
Current Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry, a Democrat, is being challenged by fellow Democrat Nate “Coach” Murphy, a football coach and teacher at Hylton High School.
Murphy, 35, grew up in Prince William County and is also a U.S. Army veteran. According to his website, he supports collective bargaining, investing money in STEM programs and more funding for first responders.
Angry, 54, is a National Guard veteran and a volunteer firefighter who was the first Black supervisor elected in Prince William County when he won a special election in 2019. Angry initiated the Prince William Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment and has been a strong supporter of data centers as a means of diversifying the county’s tax base.
There are no Republicans running for the Neabsco District.
Occoquan
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, 36, a Democrat, is running unopposed for the Occoquan District seat. Boddye was elected to the board as its second-youngest and first biracial member in 2019, and this will be his second term on the board.
Potomac
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, faces Democractic challenger Kim Short in the June 20 primary. Short, 54, is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who wants to “improve transparency, including in our budget process,” according to her website.
Bailey, 68, of Dumfries, has advocated to boost mental health services in the county and pushed to fund and create a mental health crisis receiving center, which will open in the former Gander Mountain store space next year. The county recently purchased the building for about $15 million.
Bailey has also been a supporter of data center development in the county. She voted in favor of the Prince William Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment and the comprehensive plan update that eliminated rural crescent development rules and opened the area to industrial development for the first time.
The winner in the June 20 primary will face Republican Verndell Robinson, 51, a local realtor.
Woodbridge
Current Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin (D) has no primary challenger but will run against Republican Jeannie LaCroix in the Nov. 7 contest.
LaCroix, 61, a realtor, is a resident of Belmont Bay, a former court reporter and mother of two. She opposes the meals tax and supports more funding for the police department, according to her website. She also supports “smart development” and opposes unrestricted development in rural areas.
Franklin, 37, voted to approve the Prince William Digital Gateway and the comprehensive plan update that opened the rural area to denser housing and industrial development, such as data centers, for the first time since 1998, when the rural crescent was established.
Franklin also spearheaded the creation of the county’s Racial and Social Justice Commission and has pushed for county policies to support affordable housing and create a county-funded and operated health department.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at fauquier.com
