2023 Prince William County Supervisor candidates

As of Monday, April 17, there were 17 candidates vying for eight seats on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors. (Not pictured: Verndell Robinson, a Republican candidate in the Potomac District, requested that her picture not be included.)

 Courtesy
Photo_News_supervisor roundup_Chair_Wheeler.png

Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large
Photo_News_supervisor roundup_chair_Jefferson.jpg

Deshundra Jefferson
Photo_News_Supervisor roundup_chair_Knarr.jpg

Ken Knarr
Photo_News_supervisor roundup_chair_Lawson.jpg

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville
Photo_News_Supervisor roundup_Brentsville_Gordy.jpg

Tom Gordy
James Gehlsen

James Gehlsen
Photo_News_supervisor roundup_Coles_Vega.png

Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles
Photo_News_supervisors roundup_Coles_O'connor.jpg

Idris Jibowu-O’Connor
PWT Special Election Republican Party_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_1601.jpg

Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville 
Photo_News_Supervisors roundup_Neabsco_Angry.jpg

Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco
Photo_News_Supervisor roundup_Neabsco_Murphy.jpg
Photo_News_Supervisor roundup_Occoquan_Boddye.jpg

Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan
Photo_News_Supervisor roundup_Potomac_Occoquan.jpg

Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac
Kim Short candidate for Potomac District supervisors seat

Kimberlee Short
Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin, D-Woodbridge

Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin, D-Woodbridge
Jeannie Lacroix

Jeannie LaCroix
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.