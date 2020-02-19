Saying his budget reflects the “true needs” of the school division, Prince William Superinte…

Budget Calendar

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors began discussions this week on a new budget for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Upcoming meetings include:

Saturday, Feb. 22: A community meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to noon to allow county residents to hear the budget presentations and ask questions about the CIP and proposed budget.

Wednesday, March 4: The Prince William County Planning Commission will hold a work session on capital improvement projects at 6 p.m.

The Prince William County Planning Commission will hold a work session on capital improvement projects at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, March 10 and 17: The supervisors will hold budget work sessions during their 2 p.m. meetings, which will cover specific areas of the proposed budget, as determined by the board.

The supervisors will hold budget work sessions during their 2 p.m. meetings, which will cover specific areas of the proposed budget, as determined by the board. Tuesday, March 31: The Prince William County School Board will present its proposed budget to the supervisors during the board's 7:30 p.m. meeting.

The Prince William County School Board will present its proposed budget to the supervisors during the board's 7:30 p.m. meeting. Tuesday, April 14: The supervisors will hear a recap on the proposed budget during the board's 2 p.m. meeting. There will then be a public hearing on the proposed budget at the 7:30 p.m.

The supervisors will hear a recap on the proposed budget during the board's 2 p.m. meeting. There will then be a public hearing on the proposed budget at the 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 21: The supervisors will hold a budget mark-up session at 7:30 p.m., to determine any final changes to the budget.

The supervisors will hold a budget mark-up session at 7:30 p.m., to determine any final changes to the budget. Tuesday, April 28: The board is scheduled to be adopted during the board's 7:30 p.m. meeting.

All meetings will be held in the Board Chambers at the McCoart Administration Building, 1 County Complex Court, in Woodbridge, with the exception of the Planning Commission meeting, which will be held in the Potomac Conference Room of the McCoart Building.

More information about the FY21 Budget can be found at pwcgov.org/budget.