Data centers will pay slightly higher taxes while Prince William property owners will see their tax bills stay nearly flat under several tentative changes the county supervisors have made to the $1.6 billion county budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
During their Thursday, April 20 budget "markup meeting," the county board also agreed to boost planned raises for firefighters, emergency medical technicians, sheriff’s deputies and jail officers to about 18%.
At the same time, board members resisted efforts to reduce planned 70% raises for their own positions. Annual salaries for Prince William County’s supervisors and the board chair are currently among the lowest in the region.
According to Virginia law, supervisors cannot raise their own salaries but can approve raises for board members who are elected to fill their seats. Such raises can only be approved during an election year.
The county board is slated to formally adopt the budget this Tuesday, April 25.
Data center tax rate going up
After initially voting against the move in February, Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, proposed raising the tax rate primarily paid by data centers from the planned $1.80 per $100 in assessed value to $2.15 per $100 in assessed value.
If adopted this Tuesday, it would be the largest one-year increase in data center taxes since the county slashed the rate to $1.25 in 2001 in an effort to attract high-tech companies.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, initially proposed the increase, which was backed by her fellow board members in a 5-3 vote on Feb. 28. Wheeler voted against advertising a $2.15 tax rate along with Supervisors Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, and Victor Angry, D-Neabsco.
On Thursday, April 20, however, Wheeler said she changed her mind about the tax rate after talking to her colleagues.
“A mark of good leadership is being able to change your mind,” Wheeler said during the meeting.
If passed, the 50-cent increase would be more than triple the 15-cent hike proposed under the supervisors’ prior plan to gradually raise the rate on computers and peripheral equipment to $2 per $100 in assessed value by 2025.
Raising the tax rate will generate an extra $9.8 million in annual revenue next year, which will mean an extra $4.2 million for the county and $5.6 million for the school division, according to county budget documents.
18% raises for firefighters, sheriff’s deputies
Wheeler also proposed a 15% pay raise for firefighters, EMTs, jail officers and sheriff’s deputies, which would bring their total raises to 18% with a planned 3% across-the-board merit increase.
First responders have been asking for months for the originally proposed pay raises—which were 6.8% for firefighters and EMTs and 4.2% for jail officers—to be increased, citing the departments’ inability to retain staff who they say are leaving for neighboring counties with better pay.
Lawson proposed raising firefighter and EMT pay even higher – to 17.1% -- to match their raise with what police officers received Jan. 1. At the same time, Lawson proposed cutting the raise for general government employees from 6% to 4.8%. Lawson’s proposal was rejected by the board’s Democratic supervisors, including Angry, who said he did not want to “pit employees against each other.”
Real estate tax bills to remain nearly flat
After two attempts by the board’s Republican supervisors to further reduce the proposed real estate tax rate, the board tentatively decided to retain the $0.966 rate proposed by County Executive Christopher Shorter ahead of the meeting.
The rate is slightly lower than the $0.977 rate Shorter initially proposed in February. Shorter proposed cutting the current real estate tax rate of $1.033 to offset rising property values, which increased by about 6.5% over the past year.
According to the board’s Democratic majority, a rate of $.966 would keep average real estate tax bills flat. But Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, disagreed with that notion, saying the proposed increases in solid waste fees and landfill tipping fees would mean that homeowners, especially those living in areas overseen by homeowners’ associations, would still pay more. Weir proposed cutting the rate to $0.964, which failed a straw poll vote.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, then proposed reducing the rate of 0.947, which she said would give residents needed tax relief after the COVID-19 pandemic. Vega suggested cutting funds from some county agencies to make up the cost. Vega’s proposal also failed in a straw poll vote.
Supervisors’ pay poised to rise 70%
The board is poised to raise the annual pay for the supervisors and board chair elected in November to about $74,282 and $84,739, respectively. The increases reflect a raise of about 70% from the current annual salaries, which are $43,422 for each of the seven supervisors and $49,452 for the board chair.
Prince William County’s current board pay is among the lowest in the region. In neighboring Loudoun County, the incoming supervisors will make $66,826, while the board chair will make $81,000, according to Loudoun Now.
In Fairfax County, supervisors voted last month to raise supervisor pay to $123,283 and the chairman’s salary to $138,283, amounting to a nearly 40% raise, according to the Washington Post.
During the meeting, Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, asked county staff to calculate an alternative rate that supervisors would be paid if their wages had been growing every year at a rate normal for workers in the region. Those amounts would be $75,296 for the chair and $66,115 for board members. The board voted against the proposal during the meeting.
According to Virginia law, county boards of supervisors can only approve pay raises for newly elected board members, not sitting board members, and can only do so during an election year.
Other parts of the proposed budget
The board also voted unanimously to adopt a tax abatement program to provide real estate tax relief for surviving spouses of military members killed in the line of duty.
The board voted not to consider setting aside dedicated funding for special events but voted to fund landscaping and reforestation efforts in the county.
The board also proposed a change in the supplement given to public defenders in the county, increasing it from 15% to 25%. After multiple public defenders spoke out in favor of the increase during public comment time, Wheeler announced its inclusion in the new proposed budget.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.