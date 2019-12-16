The Prince William Board of County Supervisors this week approved the rezoning of 153 acres of agricultural land beside Manassas National Battlefield Park in Gainesville for a proposed 3-million-square-foot data center despite concerns that the project will require the construction of a new transmission line.
The board approved the rezoning for the Gainesville Crossing project 7-1 with only Supervisor Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, voting against the measure. The new data center will be located adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park next to Interstate 66.
County staff said a new transmission line will not be necessary for the project based on reassurances from Dominion Energy. However, a letter from Dominion Energy to the county didn’t offer a firm answer about whether a new transmission line would be needed in the future.
The letter, authored by Dominion Energy engineer Harrison Potter and included in the agenda packet, states that the existing infrastructure has “sufficient capacity to support the plan.” But it goes on to say that “neither the county nor others should read any absolutes into this response.”
“This response should not be read to suggest that such infrastructure, even in the vicinity of the proposed project, will not be necessary in the future,” Potter wrote.
The letter adds that: “If a new, large load customer located in or near the area of the project, such load, combined with the existing load in the area, could drive the need for additional transmission infrastructure.”
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said he was assured by Dominion Energy experts that a new line would not be necessary. But Candland expressed frustration over Dominion Energy’s “slippery” language.
“I’ve spent a lot of time over the last several weeks talking with Dominion about what the impacts of this project was going to be,” Candland said.
Candland ultimately voted in favor of the measure but acknowledged the power company had not given him a definitive answer.
“They’re very clear that they’re never going to say never,” Candland said. “If this board of supervisors continues to approve housing developments and data centers, eventually new transmission lines will be built. That’s part of being a growing community.”
Principi voted against the measure, saying he would prefer to delay approval of the project until it receives further study.
“Based on the last several years of lawsuits between this board and Dominion, I’m not ready to take Dominion at its word,” Principi said.
Several county residents asked supervisors not to approve the rezoning at the Tuesday, Dec. 10 meeting. Bob Weir, a member of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, asked the board not to approve the project until the county is certain no new transmission lines would be needed.
“We may be putting the cart before the horse with regard to how much power is going to be needed,” Weir said.
The Coalition to Protect Prince William County was involved in a years-long fight to stop the construction of a transmission line from being built in Haymarket that resulted in the use of a hybrid line that is planned to run underneath the town. The new line is slated for completion in 2021.
The developers of the Gainesville Crossing project, Buchanan Partners, said the project is well suited for the area because of its close proximity to four existing transmission lines and the planned Haymarket line, which will run across the property.
The project will likely develop over 15 to 20 years and will have an electrical substation on the property, according to the Russ Gestl, principal of Buchanan Partners. Gestl said the anticipated real estate assessment of the development will be between $2.5 billion and $3 billion when the project is complete.
The rezoning also includes plans for new retail and commercial space adjacent to a 2,000-car commuter lot under construction on University Boulevard.
Manassas Battlefield National Park has not objected to the project. Buchanan Partners agreed to plant 300 trees as a buffer to protect the park’s viewshed.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(1) comment
Noted: Frank Principi acting as a better guardian for Gainesville district residents than Pete Candland. Sad day, Pete.
