The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has unanimously approved a rezoning that would allow for a large, warehouse-like distribution and fulfillment center on 21 wooded acres between Interstate 95 and Princeton Woods outside Dumfries – despite environmental concerns and the project’s proximity to nearby homes.
The supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday, June 27 to rezone 21 wooded acres sandwiched between I-95 and Princeton Woods, a cluster of single-family homes and townhomes, from “agricultural” to “M2 light industrial.”
The area was slated for industrial development under the county’s recently updated comprehensive plan. It’s located along Interstate Drive, which runs parallel to I-95, and is next to an existing concrete contractor.
The site is expected to attract a fulfillment or distribution center, large buildings where trucks can drop off or pick up items to ship to stores or other customers. But no end-user has yet been identified for the site, according to the county staff report.
Data centers were initially allowed under the comprehensive plan’s industrial designation, but applicant Interstate Drive LLC, based in Ashburn, agreed not to use the site for data centers, according to the “proffer agreement” signed as part of the rezoning application.
A “considerable” portion of the 21 acres is within the county’s “Environmental Resource Protection Overlay” district because it contains steep slopes, wetlands, intermittent streams, highly erodible soils and large tree stands, according to a county staff report.
The general development plan approved as part of the rezoning shows that one of two intermittent streams that run through the area would “almost entirely (be) cleared, graded and filled,” the report said.
The applicant declined to conduct a study to verify whether the northern long-eared bat, a federally protected endangered species, lives on the site, although Prince William County Planner Maggie Costello said it’s unlikely it does.
The environmental impacts to the area were deemed a “weakness” of the rezoning application, according to the county staff report.
While county staff would have preferred the applicant to do more environmental studies, its work with Princeton Woods and its plans to protect some of the trees next to the neighborhood led county staff to recommend the project’s approval, Costello said.
The project was revised based on feedback from the Princeton Woods neighborhood, Costello said. The planned facility can be no more than 50 feet tall. On the staff report, the proposed building is shown to be 138,000 square feet and nearly as long as a suburban block. The building and the adjacent parking lot will be surrounded by a 6-foot, wood fence and separated from Princeton Woods by a 50-foot tree buffer.
Also, the entrance to the warehouse and a possible storage facility was moved away from the neighborhood’s entrance along Richmond Highway at the request of residents, Costello said.
The supervisors held a public hearing before the vote, but no residents spoke either for or against it.
“I really appreciate the applicant and the adjustments that (they) made to support the community,” Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, who represents the area, said before the vote. “I see this as a win-win project. This is an example of how we can start a commercial tax base within our county.”
Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, said he supported the project “against [his] better judgment.”
“I still question how M-2 (light industrial) can be compatible with residential anywhere in the county,” Weir said. “Hopefully, this is the last time we will see this.”
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, said she has concerns about the project’s environmental impacts but voted for it anyway because of the applicant’s consideration of nearby residents.
Mohammad Bilal lives with his family in a single-family home on Telegraph Station Loop, which will back to the new commercial development if it comes to fruition, and said he was surprised and disappointed that the supervisors approved the project.
Bilal said he received a postcard about the rezoning and was planned to attend the public hearing but got busy with his kids and work. Bilal said his family, which includes his elderly mom, enjoys living beside the huge swath of forest that currently covers the site.
“I don’t know how this is going to affect the property values,” Bilal said, noting that the area is full of wildlife and helps buffer the neighborhood from the constant traffic noise from I-95.
“I like the woods and all that. I like that privacy,” he added. “But what could we have done to stop it? I don’t know.”
Jill Palermo contributed to this report. Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
