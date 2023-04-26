The Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a $3.02 billion budget for fiscal year 2024 Tuesday that will keep real estate tax bills nearly flat while hiking the tax rate for data centers, moves that will allow raises of at least 18% for the county’s first responders, including police officers, firefighters and jail workers.
The new budget goes into effect on July 1. It also includes an increase of about $5 in residents’ solid waste fee, bringing it to $75 for single-family homes, and a slight decrease in the fire levy rate.
The real estate tax rate of 0.966 cents was decreased from the original proposed 0.977 cents to keep residents’ tax bills relatively flat even as home values rose by about 6.5% over the past year. The tax rate was approved in a 5-3 vote with all three Republican supervisors – Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville), Yesli Vega (Coles) and Bob Weir (Gainesville) voting against the rate. The three proposed slightly lower tax rates, which were voted down during the board’s April 18 “budget markup” meeting.
Data center taxes going up
The board voted unanimously to adopt a $2.15 business tangible computer and peripheral tax rate, known commonly as “the data center tax.” Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, who previously voted against advertising the $2.15 tax rate, said during the board’s April 18 markup session that she had changed her mind and now supports the hike.
The move represents an increase of about 34% over the current computer and peripherals tax rate of $1.60 per $100 in assessed value. It’s also the largest-one year increase in the rate in 20 years and a departure from the board’s previous plan to gradually raise the rate to only $2 by 2025.
The move will generate an additional $9.8 million in revenue next year from the county’s growing data center sector, which is slated to overtake that of Loudoun County’s over the next several years if the Prince William Digital Gateway receives the board’s final approval. The new data center corridor planned for the county’s once-protected rural crescent on land just north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park would make Prince William County the largest hub for data centers in the world.
The county took in about $101 million in local tax revenue during the current fiscal year from its more than 30 operating data centers -- up from about $85 million in 2022. Much of that money comes from the computer and peripheral taxes the facilities pay on the stacks of computer servers inside their buildings.
Despite the tax rate increase, Prince William County’s tax on data centers is still among the lowest in Northern Virginia, with Loudoun charging $4.20 per $100 in assessed value and Fairfax charging $4.57.
Garbage fees going up
Increases in the county’s solid waste fee and stormwater management fees are aimed to help fund a planned expansion of the county’s landfill. The stormwater management fee will rise by about $3.42 per household, according to a county news release.
Weir expressed concerns that the increased solid waste fee, and a new $40 landfill “tipping fee” that will be charged to commercial trash haulers, would result in higher costs to homeowners, restaurants and small businesses.
“In conjunction with the meals tax, this will have a disproportionate impact on small restaurants who are operating on a very narrow margin to begin with,” Weir said. “It will make it even harder for smaller restaurants to compete and stay viable.”
The 4% meals tax, which is set by an ordinance, was adopted last year and remains in the county’s budget.
County employee pay going up
Wheeler called fiscal year 2024 “the year of the employee” in previous meetings, noting the spending plan includes across-the-board raises for county employees that are higher than usual. Public safety employees’ raises, however, will be twice as high as those of general government employees.
The county’s police officers will receive total raises of about 20%. The supervisors hiked the starting pay for police officers to $62,000 and approved 17.5% raises for officers across the pay scale last December. The budget the board approved Tuesday, April 25 adds another 3% merit raise to those increases.
After the budget initially proposed smaller raises for firefighters, jail workers and sheriff’s deputies, several attended board meetings over the last several months to ask for more generous pay hikes. Firefighters especially said the county’s current rate of pay and 56-hour-a-week schedule had resulted in several firefighters and EMTs leaving the county’s fire department.
The final budget includes 18% raises for all public safety employees—a category that includes firefighters, EMTs, adult detention center officers and sheriffs’ deputies. For the first time, the category also includes 911 operators. The raises are retroactive to April 1.
Public defenders in Prince William County will also receive an increase in their local supplements—pay provided by the county in addition to their state-funded salaries. After multiple public defenders asked for an increased supplements during board meetings, the county voted to raise it from 15% to 25%.
Supervisor pay going up
The budget also includes raises of about 70% for the county supervisors, which will not go into effect until the new board is sworn in January 2024. The board members' salaries would increase to $74,282 for each of the seven supervisors and to $84,739 for the board chair, up from $43,422 and $49,452 respectively.
The raises were approved in a 5-3 party-line vote, with the board’s Democratic supervisors – Victor Angry (Neabsco), Andrea Bailey (Potomac), Kenny Boddye (Occoquan), Margaret Franklin (Woodbridge) and Wheeler (At Large) voting in favor of the raises and Lawson, Vega and Weir voting against them.
