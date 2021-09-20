Supervisors mull $1,000 hazard pay bonus for frontline county employees

Prince William County supervisors are considering using $4 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to give frontline county employees $1,000 in hazard pay this fall.
Full-time county employees working in-person during the pandemic who make less than $114,800 per year, including most police officers and firefighters, would receive a $1,000 bonus, while part-time employees would receive a $500 bonus. County employees who work remotely would not be eligible for hazard pay.
Prince William County has more than 4,000 employees, not including those who work for the Prince William County school division.
The funds would come from the first, $46 million installment of the $91 million the Prince William County government is expecting from the American Rescue Plan Act. U.S. Congress passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package in March. It included more than $350 billion in direct aid to states, counties, cities and tribal governments.
American Rescue Plan Act funds may be used to provide hazard, or “premium” pay, for essential workers who regularly perform in-person work, interact with others at work or physically handle items handled by others.
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors discussed the potential uses of American Rescue Plan Act funds at a Sept. 14 board work session. The board may discuss further or take action on the disbursement of the funds in the coming months. No American Rescue Plan Act items are on the agenda for the board’s upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Las December, the county gave bonuses of $500 to full-time workers and $250 to part-time workers. At the end of last school year, the school division gave bonuses of $1,600 to full-time workers, including teachers, and at least $500 to part-time workers.
Supervisors will also decide whether to provide startup funding for a mental health crisis center in the county using another $4.5 million in American Rescue Act funds.
Economic recovery initiatives
County supervisors are also planning to redirect about $16 million in COVID-19 recovery funds toward the local economy. That includes $10 million in grant funding for both small businesses in need of rent relief and hospitality and tourism businesses in need of financial assistance.
It also includes $1.9 million for a small business resource center and “revolving loan” program in partnership with George Mason University that will provide loans to “promising [Prince William County] small businesses that are unable to secure adequate funding from traditional lending sources.”
While the details of the revolving loan program have not yet been ironed out, Prince William Department of Economic Development Director Christina Winn said it would be intended in part for people who either “couldn’t get a traditional bank loan” or received only part of the loan they requested from a commercial bank.
“This helps businesses that couldn’t go through a typical commercial loan vehicle because they either don’t have the credit or the collateral,” Winn said.
About $4 million in economic recovery assistance would go toward local workforce development, grant funding and marketing for new economic recovery programming.
Increased aid to local nonprofits
Another $10 million in pandemic recovery aid will likely go toward the Human Services Alliance of Greater Prince William, a coalition of more than 25 local nonprofits that includes ACTS, the Northern Virginia Family Services and George Mason University’s MAP Clinic.
Those funds will be used by those organizations to provide direct aid to county residents in need of utility, rent or mortgage assistance, childcare, mental health services, legal services and medication services.
Supervisors gave $3 million in CARES Act funds to the Human Services Alliance in fall 2020 to distribute to people in need. Those organizations doled out the money to nearly 4,000 Prince William area families in a few short months.
Another $2.5 million in American Rescue Act funds is being consider for the county’s Community Feeding taskforce to assist in food purchases and distribution and warehouse operations through 2024.
