Prince William’s board of supervisors is moving toward adopting a budget for fiscal year 2021 that keeps the county’s real estate property tax rate flat while increasing the data center and vehicle license taxes to fund some staff pay raises and launch new programs aimed at helping residents cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Executive Chris Martino’s revised proposed budget, presented to the board last Tuesday, April 14, was already cut by about $40 million to reflect the economic impacts of pandemic.
That reduction, split between the county and the school division, resulted in about $20 million in cuts to planned county spending from the budget Martino presented to the board in February.
Martino’s revised budget cut about 40 new full-time public safety positions, including staff for the new Groveton Fire Station, located on Balls Ford Road in the west end of the county, as well as 3% across-the-board pay raises for county employees.
The county executive also proposed delaying an additional, targeted pay raises for about 1,500 employees that were recommended in a recent compensation and classification study. Martino left about $5 million for a contingency fund meant to cover unknown impacts of the pandemic.
The board went back to the drawing board Tuesday, April 21, to make additional adjustments to Martino’s budget and to debate new social programs and relief efforts.
Real-estate tax rate, school funding: The supervisors took no formal vote on the real-estate tax rate but based their discussion on Martino’s revised budget, which keeps the tax rate flat at $1.125.
If adopted, the flat tax rate would result in an annual increase of about $177, or about $15 a month, in the average residential real estate tax bill, based on a home valued at $387,000. The increase is the result of rising property values, which increased 4% over the past year.
The flat tax rate budget means the school division would receive about $38 million less than it asked of the county in the budget the school board approved in March.
Vehicle fees: The board voted along party lines, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed, to increase the motor vehicle license tax from $24 to $33 for cars and trucks and from $12 to $20 for motorcycles.
At-large Chair Ann Wheeler (D) said the move would raise about $1.6 million for the county’s coffers and about $2 million for the school division.
Staff raises: County staff will go without their usual annual 3% pay hikes, but Wheeler proposed transferring $3.2 million from Martino’s contingency fund to reinstate the targeted employee pay raises that were cut from the county executive’s budget.
The raises will boost salaries for about 1,500 county employees to make their pay more competitive with other Northern Virginia localities. If funded, in the final budget, the raises will take effect on July 1.
Prince William County is the second largest employer in the county behind only the school division. Martino said the bulk of the raises are for county employees who make between about $43,000 and $65,000 a year.
All five Democrats on the board voted in favor of reinstating the targeted pay raises, while all three Republican supervisors voted against it.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, questioned why the board would give raises to county employees at a time when so many residents are facing unemployment due to the pandemic. More than 23,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Prince William County in the last month, according the Virginia Employment Commission.
“You’re asking someone without a job to give money to people for a pay increase,” Vega said.
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, said he agreed with Vega and questioned the Democratic supervisors more broadly about the wisdom of adding programs and initiatives during an economic crisis when so many residents are out of work.
Wheeler said she does not consider the salary increases a raise, per se, but rather an opportunity to address the fact that certain county employees “have been systematically underpaid for years.”
Groveton fire station: Supervisors also discussed the plan to staff the new fire station 22, located off Balls Ford Road between Manassas and Gainesville, which was initially included in Martino’s proposed budget but then scaled back to include only partial staffing. Wheeler suggested fully staffing the fire station starting in January 2021 at a cost of $1.5 million.
The effort died in a tied 4-4 vote, with Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, a volunteer firefighter, joining the board’s three Republican supervisors in voting against the measure.
“I don’t think funding a new station with new personnel is where we need to be right now,” Angry said. “I’m not saying we never do this. I’m just saying this is funding we can put on the table for later.”
Child advocacy center: The board also approved $125,000 in seed money to create a child advocacy center that will provide a safe place where professionals who investigate and prosecute child abuse cases can coordinate their efforts.
The proposal, introduced by Supervisor Margaret Angela Franklin, D-Woodbridge, is intended to prevent further trauma for child abuse victims, while also providing treatment and improving prosecution rates. Child advocacy centers reduce the number of times a child victim must recount their abuse from 15 to three, on average, and can save thousands in investigation and prosecution costs, Franklin said.
In the last three years, 13,526 cases of child abuse have been reported in Prince William County, Franklin said, noting a need for such a program.
The board of supervisors voted unanimously to provide seed funding for the child advocacy center in next year’s budget. The money will allow the county to plan the center and to recruit a nonprofit organization that will ultimately operate it independently from county agencies, said Courtney Tierney, the county’s director of social services.
Housing assistance, small business relief: The board also added a small business relief fund and a housing emergency aid program that would not require new county spending. The business relief fund would use up to $1 million in existing economic development funding, while the housing program would be funded by $500,000 in proffers housing developers pay into the county’s affordable housing fund.
The proposed small business relief fund would provide immediate relief to small businesses whose needs are not met by the federal Small Business Association loan program.
The program would allow small business owners to apply for modest loans that would be reviewed by the county’s Industrial Development Authority. Franklin said the relief fund would allow the local government to provide funds to ailing small businesses while they wait for federal assistance.
“Where the SBA can’t help, local government needs to step in,” Franklin said.
Only Candland opposed the small business relief fund. He said he is a “maybe” and expressed concerns about how the money would be distributed and how the county would decide which businesses to help.
In an interview Wednesday, Franklin said county staff and members of the county’s Industrial Development Authority, who are appointed by the supervisors, would determine the criteria for which businesses would be eligible for funding.
The proposed housing emergency aid program would allow residents impacted by the COVID-19 crisis to apply for assistance with living expenses such as rent, utilities or mortgage payments if they meet certain requirements, which have not yet been set. The board approved the emergency housing program unanimously.
Franklin said a housing assistance program is needed locally because no such program currently exists. The Prince William County Office of Housing and Community Development has a Housing Choice Voucher Rental Assistance program, funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, but that program has been closed for 10 years and has a waiting list of about 800 residents.
Franklin said she wants to make sure all the funds for the program would go directly to those in need of assistance. “The bottom line is that we want to get funding to people in need,” she said.
Van Buren Road study, “TRIP” funds: The supervisors agreed to spend about $2,225,000 in local transportation money allotted from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to study a proposed extension of Van Buren Road between Cardinal Drive and Va. 234 and to replenish the supervisors’ individual “TRIP” funds, money used for small-scale projects such as new sidewalks.
The bulk of the money -- $2 million – would fund a federal environmental study to assess the impacts of extending Van Buren Road, which is estimated to cost about $50 million to build. The road is controversial because it would run behind Four Seasons, a retirement community on Va. 234, and cut through Cardinal Grove, a community of new homes along Cardinal Drive.
Some Montclair residents have been pushing for the road as a means to divert traffic from Waterway Drive, which meanders through Montclair between Cardinal Drive and Va. 234 and serves as a popular cut-through to avoid traffic on U.S. 1.
Transportation Director Ric Canizales said the board can use NVTA money for the study, which would assess the road’s possible impacts to the two communities as well as to the environment. Canizales said the county is planning to apply for state funding to actually build the road, which it may or may not receive.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, whose district includes the proposed new road, requested the money for the study.
Franklin pushed to restore $225,000 in funding for the TRIP funds – an acronym for Transportation and Roadway Improvement Program – which was supported unanimously.
Raises for ‘community partner’ nonprofits: The supervisors agreed to boost additional money paid to 25 nonprofit agencies from $96,000 to $150,000 next year. The nonprofits are on the county’s list of “community partners.” Bailey proposed the idea, which was approved in a party-line vote.
The supervisors will meet at 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday, April 28, to make final changes and adopt the budget.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.