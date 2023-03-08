Prince William County’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, includes 70% raises for all eight members of the board of supervisors. But not all of them are happy with the proposed change.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said Monday, March 6 that she opposes pay increases for board members.
“Based on how the board majority has governed over the past three years, I don’t believe a pay increase is merited,” Vega wrote in an email. “With soaring crime in the county, I hope we give it to our frontline public safety employees instead.
Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, also opposes the pay increase, saying that the county’s expenses are too high to justify it.
“I’m philosophically opposed to it,” Weir said Monday. “Being a supervisor is basically a part-time job. You have to think, does the board really earn their money?”
Other supervisors, however, said they are in favor of a salary increase.
Supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, and Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, both said being a county supervisor is a full-time job for them. Both supervisors also said they are open to salary increases because the board has not received a raise in at least 12 years.
“I have no idea how someone has a full-time job while doing this,” Angry said lastweek. “This is my full-time job ... because it is 100% a full-time job.”
Lawson, who also does not have another job, said salary raises might give other supervisors who must work additional jobs more time to dedicate to their supervisor duties.
“I definitely don’t slam the door on the idea,” Lawson said Thursday, March 2. “But what the county executive is proposing isn’t necessarily where the board will land.”
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, did not respond to emails seeking comment about the proposed raises. Neither did Supervisors Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, or Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac. Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, responded to an email about the raises but did not address the question.
The proposed pay increase would take effect Jan. 1, 2024, when the newly elected Prince William Board of County Supervisors takes office. The current board cannot raise its own salaries, but those who are re-elected in November will benefit from the increase.
Prince William County has one of the lowest salaries for county supervisors in Northern Virginia. Supervisors are paid $43,422 per year, while the chair of the board receives $49,452.
Neighboring Loudoun County and Fairfax County pay their supervisors more, with Loudoun supervisors making $66,826, and Fairfax supervisors making $95,000 per year.
Loudoun County voted in 2019 to raise its board of supervisors’ salaries from $41,200 to the current amount. Prince William County voted against a similar raise in 2015, which would have raised supervisors’ salaries to $53,795 and the chair’s salary to $58,032.
If the proposed budget is approved, supervisors in Prince William County would make around $74,000 dollars per year, and the chair would make $84,000, according to the annual salaries Prince William County Executive Christopher Shorter proposed in the budget he presented the board on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Though Fairfax County supervisors represent a larger number of constituents than Prince William County supervisors, Loudoun County supervisors represent about the same number, about 50,000.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.