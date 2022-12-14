Prince William County supervisors made several changes to the comprehensive plan overhaul known as "Pathway to 2040" during their Dec. 13-14 meeting, some in response to citizens’ concerns.
The changes were hashed out between the hours of about 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 after a nearly six-hour public hearing.
Some highlights:
Devlin Technology Park in Bristow: A 270-acre area planned near Devlin Road for the “Devlin Technology Park” was changed to a data-center friendly "Industrial-3" designation after a back-and-forth between Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, and Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville.
Delaney Tract outside Manassas: An undeveloped, 660-acre area in the Occoquan District along the Prince William Parkway will be included in the new Occoquan Protection Area, a large swath near the Occoquan Reservoir that was downplannedto one home per five acres from one home per 2.5 acres. An earlier version of the plan designated the Delaney Tract for higher-density “conservation residential” cluster housing.
Peaks Mill Road: A planned $40 million extension of Peaks Mill Road to the Prince William Parkway was eliminated after Hunters Ridge residentscomplained that it would attract through-traffic in their neighborhood.
Proposed Manassas Mall area data center: A 70-acre parcel next to the Manassas Mall, known as the Compton property, was changed from data center use to mixed-use, high-density housing.
Lawson said residents would rather keep the area residential. Wheeler cited concerns about building houses next to land already zoned for data centers known as the “Hunter property.” Developer Stanley Martin will still need rezoning approval.
Victory Christian Ministries in Dale City: The supervisors approved a mixed-use T-4 designation on the Minnieville Road property in Dale City now home to Victory Christian Ministries church. The designation could allow multi-family housing at 20 to 50 dwelling units per acre but any project would require rezoning approval.
Independent Hill “workforce housing”: Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, received the OK to designate 10 acres in the Independent Hill area just north of Prince William Forest Park as “workforce housing” with a residential neighborhood designation of RN-4. That would allow townhomes or apartments at a density of eight to 24 per acre. Any project will require rezoning approval.
Vint Hill conservation residential: A 580- tract located along Vint Hill Road known as the “House property” will be designated conservation residential T-1C, a change that will allow for cluster-type development at a rate of two dwelling units an acre.
The area had been part of the rural crescent, where housing was limited to one home per 10 acres. Any project will require rezoning approval.
