Map of Highpointe at Haymarket .png

"Highpointe at Haymarket" proposes a 240-unit affordable housing complex on U.S. 15 near Haymarket Elementary School.
Screenshot 2023-08-24 at 5.04.38 PM.png

An artist's rendering of the amenities planned for Highpointe at Haymarket, which include a clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool and tennis or pickleball courts.
project layout Highpointe at Haymarket.png

A layout of the 10 apartment buildings and clubhouse planned for the 240-unit Highpointe at Haymarket project. An application has been filed to rezone about 12.6 acres from mid-rise office space to "planned mixed residential."
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.