A proposal to build a 240-unit affordable housing complex in Haymarket is prompting pushback from two western Prince William County supervisors, including one who is running for chair of the county board in November.
Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, are holding a town hall meeting on Monday to hear from residents about “Highpointe at Haymarket.” The project seeks to rezone 12.63 acres at James Madison Highway and U.S. 15 to accommodate 240 one- and two-bedroom apartments that would be open to residents earning between 40% to 80% of the area median income.
In 2022, 50% of the county’s “area median income” for one person was $49,850, while 80% for one person was $63,000 according to the Prince William area median income tables. The proposal notes anticipated residents of the units may be employees of the local government, public safety agencies and the school division.
The area is currently zoned for mid-rise office space, according to county documents.
Lawson said Thursday she is opposed to the project due to concerns regarding its location and its lack of public transit, its low walkability and the lack employment opportunities in the immediate area.
"Why would we allow these apartments to go in there when the people that are going to live in there can't thrive in their community?" Lawson told the Prince William Times. "We'd be setting them up for failure and I'm not willing to do that."
Lawson said she met with the project applicant two years ago and offered to help find a more suitable location in the Brentsville District. Lawson is the Republican nominee for chair of the board of supervisors in the upcoming Nov. 7 election.
The project straddles the Town of Haymarket and Prince William County border and calls for 144 apartments in the county and 96 in the Town of Haymarket, according to the rezoning application.
The county’s greatest need for affordable housing is for residents who make 30% of AMI and below, or about $29,900 for one person, according to the housing chapter of the county’s comprehensive plan.
Weir said he does not expect that the application will come before the board for a while, but said he also has concerns regarding the project.
"There’s a lot of concerns similar to the ones outlined in the application comments, like pedestrian access and half of the land is in the town, half is in the county,” Weir said.
Lawson said the town hall date was set after an initial May meeting about the project at the Hilton Garden Inn. Lawson said the town hall has nothing to do with her campaign for board chair.
"I have to job to do and I'm definitely not wearing my campaign hat that night," Lawson said.
The first round of agency comments, released in June, raised several concerns about the application. The county’s department of transportation said the applicant is required to build a sidewalk on each side of the proposed access road to U.S. 15.
The county’s economic development department recommended against rezoning of the land for residential use, saying it should instead be zoned “tech flex,” a designation that would allow for data centers. The supervisors should “preserve and expand the commercial tax revenue base,” the agency said.
The Prince William County School Board also opposes the application due to the potential school overcrowding. The school board notes that Haymarket Elementary School, the assigned school for the area, will exceed 100% of capacity due to projected enrollment by the 2027-28 school year, and Ronald Wilson Regan Middle School is already expected to exceed 100% capacity.
Lawson and Weir will host the town hall on Monday, Aug. 28 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Haymarket Elementary School cafeteria, located at 15500 Learning Lane in Haymarket.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com.
