The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday against the proposed $300 million Va. 28 bypass and instead endorsed a plan to widen Va. 28 between Liberia Avenue and the Fairfax County line.
The proposed bypass would have resulted in the taking of at least 54 homes, and the partial taking of about 18 more in its path.
Dozens of county residents who feared losing their homes to the bypass spoke out against the proposal at the Aug. 4 meeting, including many Hispanic residents who live in Bull Run Mobile Home Community in Yorkshire.
The proposed bypass would have impacted between seven and 10 mobile homes in the park, according to county’s transportation Director Ric Canizales.
The bypass was slated to extend Godwin Drive beyond its current terminus at Va. 234 Business in the Coles District to create a new road cutting through about 4 miles of mostly undeveloped land between the West Gate of Lomond and Yorkshire Park neighborhood. The road’s path, however, would have impacted the surrounding residential neighborhoods, requiring the taking of the 54 homes and parts of other properties.
Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, strongly opposed the project because of its impacts to county residents who live in the path of the proposed bypass.
The board voted instead to endorse a plan to widen Va. 28 from four lanes to six lanes between Liberia Avenue in Manassas and the Fairfax County line. The road widening will impact only seven homes but will impact more than 90 businesses along the corridor.
Canizales said the county could begin the planning process for widening Va. 28 “as soon as we can,” but said the county would first need to add the road project to the county’s comprehensive plan. After endorsing the project, the supervisors decided to discuss the project further during their upcoming Sept. 8 meeting.
