Citing calls and complaints from residents about high car tax bills, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the deadline for payments this year by three months.
The payments are now due Jan. 3, 2024, providing some extra time for county residents to pay what supervisors acknowledged has become a burdensome tax bill.
"(This tax) is very frustrating and we have to find a solution that can work for everyone in Prince William County,” said Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco.
The extension comes after a motion by Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. Franklin noted that all the supervisors have been receiving calls and emails regarding this year’s personal property tax payments.
“I think that it is an opportunity to stop and listen and to pay attention to what citizens are saying,” said Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, in agreement with Franklin’s motion.
Personal property taxes this year for many residents were higher because the county assessed vehicles at 100% of their value, up from only 80% last year. The bills were discounted in 2022 because the pandemic pushed up used car values due to supply-chain issues. The county’s finance department thought that issue would be resolved by the time this year’s payment came due, but used cars have not yet returned to their normal depreciation rates, Prince William County Finance Director Michelle Attreed told supervisors on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Residents are seeing higher car tax bills this year both because values remain high due to the pandemic and because they are seeing less of a reduction in bills from Virginia’s car tax relief law. The law allocates $950 million in car tax relief across the state, but that money is divvied up between localities, and Prince William County is receiving the same reimbursement it received when the law first took effect 20 years ago regardless of population growth, Attreed said.
The law is supposed to provide full tax bill relief on the first $20,000 of a vehicle’s value. But because of the stagnant reimbursement rate, Prince William County residents are only receiving relief on 38% of the tax on the first $20,000 of their vehicle’s value, Attreed said.
The county uses the JD Power National Automobile Dealers’ Association pricing guide for vehicle assessment, a nationally recognized pricing guide that is most widely used, according to Attreed.
Franklin asked staff to explore other national pricing guides and to provide supervisors with other potential options for next year.
While car tax bills have risen for many Prince William County residents, taxpayer services have received about the same number of calls as in prior years regarding tax bills, according to Nicole Brown, the county’s acting communications director.
Brown said residents who are struggling to pay their bills have two options: pre-payment plans and delinquent payment plans. While pre-payment plans and regular payment options are available year-round, according to Brown, delinquent payment plans only become available the day after payment is due and are subject to interest and penalties.
“Residents are welcome to call taxpayer services to discuss options of payment, if they need help,” Brown said.
Residents can also attempt to reduce their tax bills by filing a high-mileage assessment appeal. To submit an appeal, residents must provide a copy of a recent state safety inspection, oil change, repair receipt or similar documents, which mark their vehicle’s mileage and a copy of vehicle registration or tax billing statement, according to the vehicle high mileage appeal county webpage.
As of Sept. 8, there had been 681 requests for vehicle high-mileage assessments in the taxpayer portal, 208 of which had been approved so far, Brown said. Brown said processing can take anywhere between 24 hours to two weeks this time of year, due to an increased volume of walk-in requests, emails and phone calls.
If residents are still waiting on an appeal response close to the tax payment due date, which has now been pushed to Jan. 3, Brown said taxpayers should pay the amount in full, so they do not accrue any penalties on unpaid portions.
Reach Shannon Clark at sclark@fauquier.com.
