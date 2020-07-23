On one side of Bethlehem Road are townhomes and an elementary school. On the other side is a vacant, aging concrete plant that construction firm Allan Myers wants to turn into a new asphalt manufacturing plant.
The only thing stopping the Pennsylvania-based paving and construction company from moving forward is the Prince William Board of County Supervisors who deadlocked on Tuesday on a proposal to deny a special use permit for the plant. The board declined to take up a motion to approve the permit, opting instead to defer the discussion until their Sept. 8 meeting.
The board recorded a tie vote, 4-4, on a motion to deny the permit made by Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville. The site of the proposed plant is in the Gainesville District. Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, Yesli Vega, R-Coles, and Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, joined Candland in voting to deny the special use permit.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, and Supervisors Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, Margaret Angela Franklin, D-Woodbridge, and Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, voted against the denial. With no supervisors willing to change their position, the board decided to delay the vote to a later date.
The vote came after more than a dozen area residents urged the board to reject the special use permit, citing concerns about increased truck traffic on nearby roads, reduced property values and pollution in the vicinity of Mullen Elementary school.
Becky Barnett, a resident of Kessler Ridge – a community with about 95 homes located across the street from the proposed asphalt plant – said she is worried about the environmental impacts to her children, who she said would attend Mullen Elementary when they are old enough.
“I’m a concerned parent. I will have a future child at Mullen Elementary school. I don’t want him playing out on the playground near another asphalt plant with all of those fumes and emissions,” Barnett said. “Is there some business we could put in there that would be less hazardous to the surrounding communities?”
The asphalt plant, if approved, will be 1,300 feet from the nearest townhome in Kessler Ridge and 1,450 feet from Mullen Elementary school.
The Kessler Ridge HOA submitted a petition in opposition to the project, which garnered the signatures of 95 residents of the Kessler Ridge community as of Tuesday’s vote. Resident Mike Coffey said the new plant, “would be detrimental to our Kessler Ridge community and communities beyond our HOA.”
If approved, the asphalt plant will result in an average of 230 daily truck trips, many of which would occur overnight, according to a traffic impact analysis of the project. Residents raised concerns that the traffic would further clog area roads and result in added noise in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Allan Myers, which already has asphalt plants in Fredericksburg and New Kent, is seeking to construct the new plant on 22 acres that is zoned for heavy industrial use and is located at the edge of a large industrial zoning area that backs up to housing along Bethlehem Road in Manassas.
The new asphalt plant would replace a vacant concrete plant that was in operation until a few years ago and would be next door to an existing asphalt manufacturer, Branscome Paving.
Attorney Peter Dolan, a representative for Allan Myers, said the property “is an ideal location for the proposed asphalt plant as it is surrounded by industrial uses in an existing industrial area.”
Dolan said the applicant had conducted a third-party analysis of the need for asphalt manufacturing in the area that showed a “68% increase in the demand for highway construction services and materials is forecasted in Prince William County over the next five years compared to the previous five-year period.”
“From a market perspective, there is a growing need for road construction services and materials given all of the planned transportation projects. This board is well aware of the [road] bond approved, among others,” Dolan said.
Allan Myers has the construction contract for the I-66 road project, a $2 billion, 25-mile road improvement project that is ongoing.
The asphalt manufacturing company needs a special use permit to move forward with the project. The permit will allow the company to construct silos and loading structures up to 82 feet tall.
County planner Scott Meyer said the special use permit pursued by the applicant is “more intense” than the property’s standard M-1 heavy industrial zoning but is allowable “with specific conditions that can mitigate those impacts.” County staff recommended that supervisors approve the permit, Meyer said.
“This is one of the most intense uses we have,” Meyer said. “We have had in other industrial sites the prohibition of asphalt plants and concrete plants because they are on that harder edge of intensity.”
Supervisors spent over an hour debating the potential impacts of the proposed $13 million project.
Candland raised concerns about whether the board was addressing the project through an “equity lens,” pointing to the fact that Mullen Elementary school’s student population is 50% Hispanic and 19% Black. Nearly half of the students at the school are English language learners, and 66% are economically disadvantaged, Candland said.
“The challenge that I had with this project is connecting with a community [where] a lot of folks don’t speak English, connecting with a community that [is]n’t used to getting involved in the process of government,” Candland said. “We’re the advocates for those folks in that area that maybe don’t have the resources to have their voices heard.”
Candland said the board needs to “weigh and balance [economic development] with the impacts to the community.”
“While economic development is an important part of our job, protecting our citizens is the ultimate component of our job. In the end, the intensity of use for this SUP is inappropriate. I think there needs to be more of a transition use between this area and the residential areas,” Candland said.
Lawson referenced several studies that have shown that the burden of asthma falls disproportionately on the Black and Hispanic populations, and especially on minority children. Black and Hispanic children have disproportionately high rates of poor asthma outcomes, including hospitalizations and deaths.
“So why would exacerbate the air quality out there with Mullen Elementary right up the street?” Lawson said.
Angry voted against the denial of the project, but said he was upset that homes had been built so close to an area that had been zoned for heavy industrial use. County staff confirmed during the meeting that many of the homes built in the area were constructed after the adjacent area had been zoned for industrial purposes.
“The only thing that’s wrong with this is not that it’s two asphalt plants being next to each other. It’s about the homes and the school on Bethlehem Road,” Angry said. “And then you pull out the disparities and the minority folks that live in the area. I’m in my head flashing about how this process has never worked out well for minority communities anyway.”
Wheeler pointed to the need for more economic development in the county. Wheeler said more industrial and commercial zoned land is needed in the county to “bring in more business” and that the existing zoning designation in the area makes it difficult to deny the special use permit.
“We have a heavy industrial area where there is a plant right next door with the same use and yet we’re saying it’s not compatible. So, it’s difficult for me to say, ‘we don’t want your business,’” Wheeler said.
“We have a business that wants to come here and invest $13 million in Prince William County, and once again we’re going to say ‘no.’ ...That’s got to change.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.