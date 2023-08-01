For Eric Ohnstad, an $8 monthly electric bill and a tax break weren’t the driving forces behind his battle to put solar on his two-bedroom Carter’s Mill home in Haymarket. Instead, he was focused on his daughter and trying to do his part to address climate change.
“Is solar going to save the world? No,” said Ohnstad, who works in cybersecurity and risk management. “I have a daughter who is 15. It’s really her future. That’s who I’m doing this for.”
But Ohnstad’s solar journey with Prince William County, which began in 2021, took a year to complete and cost him $10,500 out of pocket. While he estimates he will gain his initial investment back in eight and a half years, Ohnstad said the county’s “nitpicky” permitting process complicated his experience and turned off his neighbors, some of whom were considering solar panels.
“They’re trying to solve a problem that doesn’t exist,” Ohnstad said of county inspectors. “... They over scrutinize every application, and they kick (applications) back, and it costs the installers $100 every time.”
Now, the Prince William supervisors are acknowledging the county’s sometimes slow permitting process for residential solar and are trying to do something about it. During their July 25 meeting, the board approved a new “solar fee reduction program,” which will waive all permitting fees for residents who want to install solar panels on their homes starting Sept. 1.
The county estimates the program will cost about $1.2 million for the first year. The supervisors voted 6-1 on July 25 to pay for the program by using left-over revenue anticipated from fiscal year 2023, which ended June 30.
Under the program, residents will not have to pay either the $135.59 project review fee when first applying for residential solar or the usual $105 permitting fee. They would also not have to pay fees for resubmitting solar plans if they are rejected by county staff, according to Mandi Spina, Prince William County’s acting director of development services.
“The Residential Solar Fee Reduction Program will continue to incentivize residents to install solar projects by waiving fees associated with the permitting of these projects,” Spina said.
Only Supervisor Bob Weir, R-Gainesville, voted against the budget allocation for the project. Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, was absent from that part of the meeting due to a family emergency.
Weir said the fee-reduction program doesn’t offer a long-term solution for the county’s solar permitting problems.
“Yes, fees are part of the problem, but the greater issue is the time, the process, the inspections, submitting the paperwork,” Weir said. “This seems like we are throwing money at a problem. It’s more of a feel-good thing than it is actually good policy.”
Soaring solar applications
The county has had a nearly 300% increase in residential solar applications from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022, according to county documents, and usually approves them in about two months’ time.
Between January and March of this year, about 66% of the applications submitted to the county for residential solar projects were approved in 60 days or fewer, according to information provided by Spina.
Prince William County’s approval process involves a full-plan review for solar applications, which can contribute to the expense and length of the process, Spina said.
The county’s permitting fees have caused trouble for residents and solar panel contractors, however, according to Aaron Sutch, a regional director for Solar United Neighbors, a nonprofit solar advocacy group. Sutch has worked in Virginia since 2014 said Prince William County has had “the worst” solar installation process in Virginia.
Sutch said it’s common for solar contractors working in Prince William County to have their plans initially rejected due to building code interpretations. When that happens, contractors must re-submit and pay another $105 permitting fee, causing some to accrue big fees from repeated resubmissions.
“We saw systems in some places that [had] over $1,000 in permitting fees,” Sutch said.
And if homeowners have to wait to have their projects approved, they can’t save money on their utility bills as quickly.
Sutch attributes the surge in demand for residential solar to federal tax credits. Homeowners can deduct 30% of the cost of solar panels from their tax bills for projects installed between 2022 and 2032 or before Dec. 31, 2019, according to the Department of Energy, Efficiency and Renewable Energy.
Sutch said he expects applications to continue to rise.
“With the addition of electric vehicles and incentives federally that encourage electrification, (such as) switching out from gas appliances, (the county is) going to see more and more applications,” Sutch said.
Sutch said the fee reduction program should help but noted Prince William County still needs to work toward streamlining its entire review and permitting process.
“The fee reduction is the first step, but let's make sure that the timelines and the inefficiencies of the process are (also going to) be improved,” Sutch said.
Spina said the county is taking further steps, including launching a residential solar “typical plan” in September. The change aims to save installers and homeowners money by eliminating the need for an engineer to sign off on solar applications. Under the typical plan, approvals should be expedited to about five days, Spina said.
Ohnstad said he continues to advocate for solar by speaking with and educating his neighbors about the process and benefits of solar. He said he is “pleasantly hopeful and cautiously optimistic” about the county’s fee-reduction program and eager to see what else the county will do to achieve the goals laid out in its recently approved sustainability plan.
“To get 60,000 folks with solar on their roofs in the next 10 years, it’s going to take all hands-on deck,” Ohnstad said.
Reach Shannon Clark and Jack Parry at news@fauquier.com
