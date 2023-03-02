Data centers will be required to limit noise from their cooling systems 24 hours a day according to a new noise ordinance passed by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday.
The supervisors voted 7-1 to amend county code 14-4 by removing the nighttime exemption of noise limits for all heating and air conditioning systems except those used for residential homes.
Prior to the change, HVAC systems at homes and businesses across the county did not have to comply with the county’s lower nighttime noise limits. That was a problem because data centers rely on cooling systems that run continuously, creating a buzzing or humming-like sound that has been the source of many complaints from residents who live near the facilities.
For residential areas, the county’s ordinance limits noise to 60 decibels during the "daytime," defined as 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and holidays, and to 55 decibels at night. In industrial areas, however, noise of up to 79 decibels is allowed in the daytime and up to 72 decibels at night. In areas where data centers are built next to residential areas, the residential noise limits apply.
However, the amended code’s limited enforceability was a subject of debate during the board’s Feb. 28 meeting, and supervisors said they do not yet know how it will be enforced—or who would be held responsible for noise complaints and violations.
Only newly elected Gainesville Supervisor Bob Weir (R) voted against the revised ordinance.
“I just can’t support it,” Weir said. “This particular amendment doesn’t address the underlying issue, which is industrial and data center noise.”
Weir said that the amendment would create unintended consequences by exempting residential buildings and has little means of enforcement.
“It’s a nice thing to throw out there, but at the end of the day it’s just so incomplete,” Weir said.
Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson (R) called the ordinance a “great first step” towards reducing data center impacts on the public.
The amendment has a sunset clause that will go into effect on Feb. 28, 2024. That gives the county a year to study the ordinance with the help of a special working group. The group is slated to include county residents who live near data centers, representatives of the data center industry and county staff. The group would work through various issues, including who at the data centers would be held responsible for noise complaints.
Noise offenses carry a $250 fine for a first violation and $500 fines for repeated violations. The highest possible penalty for noise violations, which are considered a Class 2 misdemeanor under Virginia law, is a $1,000 fine or a six-month jail sentence.
Many county residents who spoke at the meeting, both during the general public comment time and the public hearing, said the measure would not do enough to stop the negative effects of data centers.
Gainesville resident Ally Stoeger called the measure “the smallest Band-Aid possible” and said that the negative environmental effects of data centers—including noise and pollutants from diesel generators—still concern her.
“Every environmental group is against this,” Stoeger said.
Bethany Kelley, a resident of the Brentsville District, said that she is concerned that the police won’t be able to enforce the ordinance.
“Data centers are dropped all over the county with less than a 100-foot buffer” between the facilitie and homes, Kelley said. “The noise issue has to be figured out, not after these giant buildings are built, but before. Otherwise, it’s just going to be a bunch of fingers pointing, saying ‘It’s not ours, it’s theirs’. In Great Oak, when they call the police, they come out, and they really don’t know who to talk to.”
