Supervisors clash over racial justice report but agree the commission should continue its work in 2022

County supervisors wrangled over a final report submitted by the Prince William CountyRacial and Social Justice Commission on Tuesday but came to no broad consensus on how to address the report’s recommendations.
In a series of party-line votes, the county’s five Democratic supervisors, who hold a majority on the eight-member board, officially accepted the final report and directed acting-Prince William County Executive Elijah Johnson to begin examining how the report’s recommendations could be implemented.
The county’s three Republican supervisors dissented in the final two votes over concerns that the report is “incomplete” and because Democratic supervisors refused to accept a minority report created by the three commissioners they appointed to the panel.
No supervisors objected, however, when Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, suggested that the commission continue meeting in 2022 to work with county staff on the report's recommendations.
The final report of the 12-member Racial and Social Justice Commission includes dozens of recommendations for improving racial justice outcomes in the county by updating policies and practices of county government, the police department and local schools.
The recommendations specifically ask that county officials take steps to diversify the county government and police department workforces, examine the role of school resource officers in county schools, and fund independent studies of the police department’s use-of-force and traffic stop practices, among other things.
Three Republican-appointed members of the commission submitted a minority report last week that was not reviewed or discussed by the full commission prior to its submission. The 64-page report states that there is little evidence of “systemic racism or social injustice” in Prince William County and recommends the immediate disbandment of the commission.
Members of the commission presented their report to the board during their Tuesday, Feb. 8 meeting. The meeting went until 2 a.m. Wednesday morning as Republican supervisors pressed commissioners for details.
“I think this is an incomplete report,” Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said as the board wrapped up its discussion.
Democratic supervisors appeared to support the recommendations in the report, congratulating the commissioners on their work. But they provided little comment on the recommendations themselves.
Franklin addressed what she said were gaps in the report and asked the commissioners to continue meeting in 2022 to address them.
The report uncovered wide racial disparities in employment in the county government, police department and school division workforces, with white people disproportionately holding those jobs. Franklin said she hoped the report could determine “the why” behind such wide racial disparities.
Prince William County is a majority nonwhite county and the 10th most diverse county in the United States, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.
The Racial and Social Justice Commission was created by the board of county supervisors on a party-line vote in October 2020 in response to nationwide protests over the mistreatment of Black Americans by police following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer.
The commission is made up of eight citizen members appointed by county supervisors and four “ex-officio" members: Prince William County School Board member Loree Williams (Woodbridge), Police Chief Peter Newsham, Prince William County Human Rights Commissioner Curtis Porter, and the Prince William County executive. The last role was filled by former county executive Chris Martino until he retired late last year.
It remains unclear when Johnson will return with further recommendations on how to proceed with the commission’s report or when the commission will meet again.
Prince William County Government Demographics (EEO-4/2020 Census)
County Employees +$70,000
Hispanic/Latino County Population 24.5%; County Employees 4.9%
White Population 41.5%; County Employees 71.0%
Black Population 22.2%; County Employees 13.1%
Asian Population 9.4%; County Employees 9.2%
Pacific Islanders Population 0.2%; County Employees 0.0%
Indigenous Americans Population 1.1%; County Employees 0.7%
Other Population 1.1%; County Employees 1.1%
