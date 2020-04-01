Prince William Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler said Tuesday the county board needs more information before it can grant $5 million to help the school division buy 27,000 computers for high school students amid the coronavirus pandemic.
After School Board Chairman Babur Lateef (At Large) penned a letter to the county board Sunday asking for a $5 million emergency allocation to cover half the estimated $10 million cost to buy the devices, Wheeler, D-At Large, said she personally supported the idea.
But the supervisors did not add the request to their Tuesday, March 31 agenda, and the only mention of the computers came just before the close of the more than four-hour meeting. During supervisors’ time, Wheeler asked County Executive Chris Martino to work with the school board to learn more about the emergency request.
The quick mention of Lateef’s request came after Martino informed the board of the expected initial hit from the coronavirus pandemic to the county’s 2020-21 budget. County finance officials are projecting a $29.7 million dip in local tax revenue for fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
After the meeting, Wheeler said she has “no idea” when the board will discuss the matter again. The supervisors’ next meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 14.
Wheeler said she still supports purchasing the computers and still remains hopeful the expense could be covered by federal emergency funds slated for local governments in the $2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress last week.
Still, Wheeler said she and her fellow supervisors need more details before committing the money.
“I fully support getting devices into the hands of our kids, like tablets, that let them participate online [in] their learning, and I know as a board people do support that,” Wheeler said. “But I think with our own financial issues, as you saw tonight, they want to understand where that money might be coming from and what the impact might be on our own budget.”
When asked what additional information the county board wants from the school board, Wheeler replied:
“I think the board wants more information on, you know, have they looked for the best price? Is there going to be software on the computers? Are the children going to be charged? Are they expected to get the computers back? How are they going to disseminate the computers? Is this the best practice in giving computers? Where did the price tag come [from]?” she said. “Really, just details about the plan.”
Contacted Tuesday night, Lateef said he was not surprised the supervisors did not discuss or vote on his $5 million request during the meeting. Lateef said he has had a series of discussions with individual supervisors prior to the meeting in an effort to address their concerns.
Among other things, Lateef said supervisors have asked him if the school division really needs to purchase computers for all 27,000 high school students and whether the school division can seek donations or cover the entire $10 million cost with only school division funds.
Lateef said he’s also been asked about the purchase four years ago of laptop computers for students at some of the county’s lowest-income high schools. The devices were purchased through a state grant, Lateef said, and money was not provided for needed supports, such as learning-platform software, teacher training or I.T. support.
Lateef said he has readily acknowledged problems with the roll-out of that program. Lateef said the process was hampered by a deposit required of students and warnings that students and parents would be held liable if the devices were damaged or lost. Those things – the deposits and the warnings – kept some families from accepting the computers, Lateef said.
“It’s a good question,” Lateef said of inquiries about the earlier program. “But it’s not comparing apples to apples.”
The school division has been working on a plan to provide computers to individual students on nearly a one-to-one ratio beginning next school year. The school division had already planned to commit $4.2 million to that plan in next year’s budget.
Lateef has said his proposal – to buy high school students computers on an emergency basis – would effectively accelerate the plan for the group school division leaders believe are most in need of the equipment: high school students who must obtain a certain number of credits to graduate.
The existing plan for the computers already includes money for learning-management software, teacher training and I.T. support, Lateef said.
Regarding having schools rely on a mix of devices – those students already own supplemented by new computers -- Lateef said such a strategy would ultimately prove inefficient and time-consuming as teachers would have to load software onto students’ older computers, which may or may not work with the programs.
And while some students’ families might have computers at home, Lateef notes that families are likely finding themselves without enough computers for each child as well as parents who might be working from home.
About 40% of Prince William County students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, meaning that a significant number of students’ parents are low-income.
What’s next? The school board will hold an electronic meeting tonight, Wednesday, April 1, during which they will discuss the computers as well as the plan for student instruction for the remainder of the school year.
Lateef said the school division is now scrounging schools for computers that might be made available to students in the most need.
Whether the school division would be able to distribute new computers to 27,000 high school students before the end of this year – even if they found the money to purchase them – remains an open question.
Among other things, the school division would have to figure out a way to load the software onto 27,000 machines and distribute them during a time when state and local officials are urging everyone to stay home as much as possible.
Lateef added that he would also continue to press state and local officials to make public school funding a priority as they decide how to spend the $3.3 billion Virginia expects to receive in emergency COVID-19 relief money from the federal bailout bill.
“I think spending on public education and health care are going to be our way of digging us out of this calamity,” Lateef said. “Anything short of making funding education and health care the highest priority in this crisis is short-sighted and bad public policy.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(1) comment
I bet 60% of the families do t need my increase increase in taxes to buy their little angel a laptop. Make all families that want one produce a needs document like a tax return
