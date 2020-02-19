After long delays, plans for Prince William County’s new animal shelter are moving forward with about $1.1 million in cost-savings adjustments that could be deferred to a later date, county staff told the board of supervisors during a briefing Tuesday.
The changes mean an 8% reduction in the new shelter’s size, trimming its 28,119-square-foot design to 25,760 square feet by consolidating staff space within the building. The new shelter will not contain all the equipment requested by the animal shelter staff, according to Deputy County Executive Rebecca Horner, who gave the supervisors a detailed report on the planned facility during their Feb. 18 meeting.
Horner said the new shelter would not meet all the specifications approved by the board of supervisors in 2017 but will satisfy all industry guidelines and veterinary standards to ensure the health and safety of the animals in the county’s care.
Several key items have been left out of the current design in order to bring the project under budget, including multiple rooms to shelter small animals, a barn for surrendered farm animals and a new incinerator.
The number of kennels, 106 double-sided cat kennels and 56 double-sided dog kennels, is unchanged from the original plan.
Horner said the county could resolve some of the space issues by replacing a 500-square-foot employee fitness room with rooms for small animals and additional office space. Additionally, Horner said the facility may forgo the construction of a new incinerator and continue using the facility’s existing incinerator.
“We believe we can reallocate that 500-square-foot fitness room to accommodate those small animal rooms and maybe even an additional office,” Horner said.
Other cost-saving changes to the design include using a flat instead of sloped roof, installing a less costly HVAC system, paving less of the gravel parking lot, buying stormwater credits instead of building a retention pond, trimming allowances for cost overruns and switching out some of the interior finishes.
Horner said the county would defer $1.1 million in project costs to be phased in at a later date.
Angry: Shelter situation ‘a hot mess’
The new shelter has been dogged by setbacks since it was approved by the board of supervisors to replace the county’s existing 6,500 square foot animal shelterin 2017.Horner said the design and permitting process should have taken less than two years to complete but was hampered by delays in the architectural design process.
The most recent delay came in January 2020 when county staff pushed back the completion of the project until late 2021 because the project was over-budget by about $2.7 million. The county had allotted $10.5 million for general construction of the shelter, but the lowest contract bid came in at $13.2 million.
Now, county staff is working with the lowest-bidding contractor, Taft Construction, to make cost-saving adjustments, including $1.1 million in deferred costs to bring the project within budget.
“We’re working with the contractor to negotiate the bid within the project budget and we’re moving forward. We’re very close to bringing it to completion and then we can commence construction very quickly,” Horner said.
In comments after the briefing, Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, called the project a “hot mess.”
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, called the projects’ numerous delays documented by county staff a “comedy of errors.”
Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, called the project delay “completely unacceptable,” and said it was the board of supervisors’ task to determine who should be held accountable for the delay.
Horner said county staff would return to the board in the coming weeks with a final bid to approve the new shelter.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
